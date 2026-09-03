Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has directly challenged Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin over the deadly New Winneba unrest

A-Plus alleged that some of those behind the violence believe they can hide behind Afenyo-Markin's political protection

He also made strong allegations against the Ghana Police Service, accusing the institution of dishonesty

Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has directly challenged Effutu MP and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin over the deadly unrest that has rocked New Winneba in the Central Region.

A-Plus directly challenges Afenyo-Markin over the deadly New Winneba unrest. Image credit: A-Plus/Afenyo Markin.

Source: Twitter

The violence broke out on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at around 10:40 a.m., when roughly 300 individuals, reportedly from the neighbouring communities of Gomoa Oguakrom, Gomoa Yenkuadze, and Gomoa Pomadze, allegedly invaded New Winneba armed with guns, cutlasses, stones, and sticks.

Three people were killed and about 15 others injured, including a police officer, with the injured admitted to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

The unrest is believed to be rooted in longstanding land disputes in the area.

A-Plus had earlier disclosed that he personally alerted Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak about the potential for the dispute to turn violent, warning that residents of Gomoa could convene their chiefs and give the government a seven-day ultimatum if the state failed to act.

Afenyo-Markin, for his part, had publicly called for swift arrests, urging police to be firm and questioning how the attackers could mobilise undetected.

The situation has since drawn wider political and public attention, with allegations of deeper links behind the violence beginning to surface.

A-Plus challenges Afenyo-Markin directly

That wider political attention took a sharper turn after A-Plus, in a video shared on X by Daily View GH, directly challenged Afenyo-Markin over the unrest, alleging that some of those behind the attacks believed they enjoyed his protection.

He said:

"I'm telling them that if they think Afenyo-Markin is their MP and they can hide behind him... And if Afenyo-Markin decides to choose them, I will fight with him. He is the reason why they're doing those things because they think that he will save them."

A-Plus's challenge to Afenyo-Markin amid the ongoing Winneba unrest is below.

A-Plus's allegations against the police

Beyond his challenge to Afenyo-Markin, A-Plus also turned his criticism toward the Ghana Police Service, accusing the institution of widespread dishonesty in its handling of the matter.

He alleged that no institution lies more than the police, adding to the mounting pressure on state actors over their response to the unrest.

His comments build on an earlier warning he issued on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme, where he cautioned that residents of Gomoa could formally convene chiefs from across the area to take a unified stand if the state failed to restore security.

Despite the strong language, A-Plus maintained that he was prepared to let the Ghana Police Service lead investigations and urged residents to remain law-abiding in the meantime.

Afenyo-Markin's Asafo group chant amid Sammy Gyamfi feud

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Asafo Company Number One and Two from Afenyo-Markin's Effutu constituency visited his Accra residence and joined him in a chant amid his ongoing feud with Ghana Gold Board CEO Sammy Gyamfi.

The group chanted alongside the Minority Leader, "Sammy atɔn gold, abɔ ka," a phrase suggesting that Sammy has sold gold and must pay up.

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Source: YEN.com.gh