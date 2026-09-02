An 18-year-old man has been charged over his alleged involvement in a plot to kidnap Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé

Prosecutors claim the gang also planned to target business leaders, a rapper and the winner of the 2026 Golden Boot

The suspect was placed in solitary confinement after a prosecutor raised concerns about his disorganised and criminal history

Kylian Mbappé was reportedly among the intended targets of an alleged kidnapping plot dismantled by French authorities, with an 18-year-old suspect charged in connection with the scheme on August 21.

The suspect, identified as Clément L., was charged alongside an accomplice in Nanterre, in the Hauts-de-Seine department, with organised robbery.

Kylian Mbappé was the target of an alleged kidnapping plot in France. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Prosecutors allege he was the mastermind behind a series of home invasions and kidnapping plots, some carried out and others still in preparation, between April 11 and August 19, as cited by Le Parisien.

The alleged crimes span several locations, including Neuilly-sur-Seine, Saint-Brice-sous-Forêt in Val-d'Oise, and Santenay in Côte-d'Or.

Inside the alleged plot targeting Mbappé, others

According to prosecutors, the gang's targets included business leaders, a rapper, and Mbappé.

Clément L. was remanded in custody and placed in solitary confinement following the charges. His alleged accomplice was released under judicial supervision.

Speaking before the investigating chamber in Versailles on Wednesday, September 2, the public prosecutor made a pointed case for the severity of the detention conditions imposed on the suspect.

"This young man was already in prison for serious offences, and now he's involved in a new case concerning a renowned rapper and footballer. Only solitary confinement can make him understand things, given that he leads a disorganised and criminal life," the prosecutor said.

Mbappé's form unaffected despite alleged kidnapping plot

The alleged plot emerges as Mbappé has made a commanding start to the 2026/27 La Liga campaign with Real Madrid.

He has scored four goals across three matches, according to data culled from Transfermarkt.

Having claimed the Pichichi award in back-to-back seasons as the Spanish top flight's leading scorer, the France captain appears well-positioned to defend that honour while also helping Los Blancos challenge Barcelona's recent dominance of Spanish football.

Young goalkeeper unalived by kidnappers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that promising Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Toure was tragically unalived by kidnappers after his family failed to raise the ransom demanded in 2025.

The talented youngster, who trained at Esprit Foot Yeumbeul, was considered one of Senegal’s brightest young prospects before his untimely death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh