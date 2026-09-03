Lawyers for GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi have filed a motion asking the court to set aside the defamation suit filed against him by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The motion describes Afenyo-Markin's writ as "incurably defective and incompetent," urging the court to strike it out entirely

The move marks the latest twist in an escalating legal and public dispute between the two men over the GoldBod losses saga

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Lawyers for the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi has filed a motion asking the court to set aside the defamation suit brought against him by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, describing the writ as "incurably defective and incompetent".

Sammy Gyamfi's lawyers file a motion to set aside Afenyo-Markin's defamation suit, calling it "incurably defective and incompetent." Image credit: Ayenyo/Sammy Gyamfi.

Source: Twitter

The dispute between the two men dates back to Afenyo-Markin's demands for accountability over a reported US$1.7 billion loss, equivalent to about GH¢22 billion, which he alleged was recorded under the Bank of Ghana's Domestic Gold Purchase Programme in 2025, citing an International Monetary Fund report.

Gyamfi rejected the claims, insisting GoldBod had posted a surplus, and went on to describe Afenyo-Markin as an "extortionist," a remark that escalated tensions further.

In response, Afenyo-Markin announced in Parliament on August 24, 2026, that he had filed two separate defamation suits, one against Gyamfi and Multimedia Group Limited at the Accra High Court, and another against NEIP CEO Eric Adjei and Peace FM at the Achimota Circuit Court.

Gyamfi, who also serves as National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress, formally authorised his lawyers, Ayine & Partners, on August 26, 2026, to accept service of the writ on his behalf.

The dispute has since drawn wider public attention, with both men's supporters and various commentators weighing in publicly.

Gyamfi moves to set aside Afenyo-Markin's suit

That legal back-and-forth took a fresh turn after Gyamfi's lawyers filed the latest motion, arguing that the court should strike out Afenyo-Markin's suit entirely on procedural grounds.

According to a report by TV3, shared in a Facebook post on September 3, 2026, the lawyers described the writ as legally flawed and unfit to proceed.

The X post is below.

Asafo group chants alongside Afenyo-Markin

Previously, members of Asafo Company Number One and Two from Afenyo-Markin's Effutu constituency visited his Accra residence and joined him in a chant amid the ongoing feud.

The group chanted alongside the Minority Leader, "Sammy atɔn gold, abɔ ka," a phrase suggesting that Sammy has sold gold and must pay up.

The visit reflected the continued backing Afenyo-Markin has drawn from his constituents throughout the dispute.

Sefa Kayi apologises to Afenyo-Markin

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, veteran Peace FM broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi publicly apologised to Afenyo-Markin on his Kokrokoo show, following the Minority Leader's defamation lawsuits against Gyamfi and others.

Sefa Kayi acknowledged that Afenyo-Markin had a valid grievance over how the matter had been handled on his platform, saying he believed the Minority Leader had "a very good point" and that it was time to "let bygones be bygones."

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Source: YEN.com.gh