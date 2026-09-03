Deborah Seyram Adablah took to TikTok on September 2, 2026, to address claims that her court case had been dismissed

The Ghanaian social media personality insisted she and former First Atlantic Bank CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako were still actively battling in court

Seyram used the video to warn that false reports about her case could discourage other women from seeking justice through legal channels

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Ghanaian social media personality Deborah Seyram Adablah has pushed back hard against reports claiming her lawsuit against former First Atlantic Bank CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako had been thrown out.

Deborah Seyram Adablah shares a fresh update on her court case against her ex-lover and boss Ernest Kwasi Nimako. Photo source: @eseyram, First Atlantic Bank

Source: TikTok

The controversial socialite has insisted that the case remains very much alive as of Wednesday, September 2, 2026, in a new TikTok video.

Filming herself inside a car in Accra, Seyram delivered a pointed reply to a TikTok comment from a user identified as Kobbie Heavens, who referred to her as a "proud side chick" who had sued her boss and lost.

However, she was having none of it and quickly sought to debunk the claims by sharing an update on the legal matter.

"We are still in court. The court never threw any case away," she said in the clip. "I don't know the media house that reported that, but I'm here to tell you, in 2026, today is 2nd September, and we are in court. We have not finally determined the case yet."

Seyram explains what actually happened in court

Seyram went on to clarify that what some outlets had apparently reported as a dismissal was in fact a procedural development involving one of the defendants in the case.

She explained that in court proceedings, parties file motions and various applications, and when one party's pleadings are struck out, that does not mean the entire case has been discarded.

"If one application from a bank, a party, or a second defendant of the case, they strike out their pleadings or something, it doesn't mean they have thrown the case away," she said.

Beyond correcting the record, Seyram took aim at the wider consequences of misinformation around legal matters.

She argued that false reports about cases like hers could push vulnerable women away from the courts and towards seeking help through superstition instead.

She warned:

"Somebody somewhere that needs justice will shy away from also going to the court and rather hop from juju to juju to juju."

"By the time she realises she's into depression because she will move from juju to juju, so she will not be getting results while she can go to court."

Seyram's court case against Ernest Frank Nimako

The social media personality's legal battle against bank executive Nimako stemmed from a secret affair the two had during her National Service posting at First Atlantic Bank in 2023.

Seyram Adablah sued her former boss and lover, alleging he failed to honour promises he had made to her.

The scandal from the lawsuit resulted in Nimako being fired from his position by his employers, whose reputation was dragged through the mud.

In her lawsuit, Seyram alleged that her former lover promised to buy her a car, pay for her accommodation for three years in a luxurious apartment, and provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000.

The social media personality also alleged that Ernest Nimako promised to marry her after divorcing his wife and offered her a huge sum of money to start a profitable business.

However, their secret affair deteriorated a year later when the former bank executive reclaimed his car gift and stopped paying the money he had allegedly agreed to provide for his lover’s accommodation.

On Tuesday, November 28, 2024, reports emerged that the court ruled in favour of Ernest Kwasi Nimako, stating that Seyram Adablah’s case lacked merit.

The court also reportedly agreed that no substantive issue was raised by the disgruntled former NSS personnel in her suit.

The legal case against Nimako also resulted in Adablah being jailed 45 days at the Nsawam Female Prison in 2025 after two videos of her making disparaging remarks about the judge's handling of the case were played in court.

The case attracted significant public attention in Ghana, with Seyram becoming one of the more outspoken figures in a story that touched on power dynamics in the workplace, relationships, and access to justice.

Reactions to Deborah Seyram Adablah's court update

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Milli wrote:

"Please leave everything in God's hands."

Hand of God said:

"Seyram won't kill a person, ooo 😂. Herh, my sweetheart is crazy 😂."

Ericaawuti commented:

"Hmm, people are evil."

Deborah Seyram Adablah speaks after release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Deborah Seyram Adablah's release from police custody, where she detailed her ordeal during her detention by the CID and made serious allegations against her father.

In an emotionally charged TikTok video, she claimed her father abused his power, orchestrating her arrest and manipulating the situation, which sparked intense discussions among her followers and the wider public.

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Source: YEN.com.gh