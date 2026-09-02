Ghanaian content creator Adobea sparked widespread outrage after a video showed her drinking from what appeared to be a Smirnoff bottle

Adobea addressed the backlash in a video posted on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, claiming the bottle contained water and not alcohol

Many angry social media users have questioned Adobea's explanation, with many dismissing her account as damage control

Ghanaian content creator Adobea has issued a public apology after a video of her drinking from what appeared to be a Smirnoff bottle spread rapidly across social media, triggering a fierce wave of criticism.

Ghanaian content creator Adobea apologises after a viral video ignited outrage online. Image credit: Ezra TV, WhatsOnline TV

Source: Facebook

In a video posted on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, Adobea and her team attempted to set the record straight, telling viewers that no alcohol was involved in the footage.

She claimed the Smirnoff bottle had simply been filled with water to use as a prop for content creation purposes, and that the appearance of the bottle had been misread by the public.

Adobea's apology over the viral video

Despite her explanation, Adobea and her team acknowledged that the visual of the bottle was enough to cause genuine concern, particularly given how the clip had been received online.

She expressed regret over the controversy and offered an apology to the general public, committing that she would not repeat a similar situation in the future.

The backlash was swift and pointed. Many viewers were troubled by the idea of a child-facing content creator appearing to consume such a beverage on camera, regardless of what the bottle actually contained.

The footage sparked debates about responsibility in content creation and the influence social media personalities have over younger audiences.

The X video of Adobea and her team is below.

Social media reactions to Adobea's explanation

The apology video did little to satisfy a significant portion of her audience, with scepticism running high in the comment sections.

@Mr_Samuel_Aidoo wrote:

"@GhPoliceService, invite them for questioning immediately. Who uses a child holding alcohol for content? Are they trying to teach the children coming up to drink alcohol even though they're not at the legal age?"

@Nana964899281 said:

"They are being smart; it was never water kwasiasem in the name of content."

@CapsulMr commented:

"It was not content. This is damage control."

Don Little's smoking, drinking role sparks debate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian parent sparked debate after he called for film directors to cease casting actors with dwarfism in smoking and drinking roles.

This appeal follows a viral incident involving actor Don Little, which has left many Ghanaians questioning the implications of such portrayals on young viewers.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh