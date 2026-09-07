Ghanaian fashion personality Osebo The Zaraman raised alarm over an alleged plan to exhume the body of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka from his burial site in Winneba

Osebo pointed fingers at the late Kantanka's son, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena and leaders of the Kristo Asafo Mission as those allegedly behind the supposed plan

The fashion personality called on the Ghana Police Service to intervene and prevent any attempt to remove the late industrialist's remains from where he was buried

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Ghanaian fashion personality Osebo The Zaraman has raised alarm over an alleged plot to exhume the body of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka from his burial site in Winneba, adding fresh controversy to an already contentious succession dispute.

Osebo the Zaraman raises alarm over an alleged plot to exhume the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s body. Image credit: Osebo, Kristo Asafo Mission

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on Sunday, 6 September 2026, Osebo alleged that Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena and senior figures within the Kristo Asafo Mission were among those behind the reported plan to remove the remains of the late industrialist and religious leader.

Osebo calls for police intervention

Osebo appealed directly to the Ghana Police Service to step in swiftly and prevent any such action from being carried out.

He described the alleged move as deeply troubling, calling for authorities to act before the situation escalated further.

The claims have drawn renewed public scrutiny to the circumstances surrounding Apostle Kantanka's death and burial, which had already triggered disagreements and legal disputes among members of his family before this latest development.

It must be noted that the alleged exhumation remains an unverified claim made by Osebo.

No confirmation has emerged from the Kristo Asafo Mission, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, or any official authority that such a plan exists or has been acted upon.

The reason behind the alleged plot to exhume the body, as stated by Osebo, has yet to be disclosed, but many believe it might be for another funeral.

Who was Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka?

The late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was one of Ghana's most celebrated figures, widely recognised as a pioneering industrialist and inventor.

He founded the Kristo Asafo Mission and built the Kantanka Group of Companies, which became known for manufacturing locally assembled vehicles, aircraft components and other products under the Kantanka brand.

His passing sparked considerable public interest, and the handling of his funeral arrangements became a source of open dispute within his family, setting the stage for the ongoing controversy that Osebo's latest allegations have intensified.

Whether the Ghana Police Service will respond formally to the claims, or whether the Kristo Asafo Mission's leadership will issue a public rebuttal, remains to be seen.

The X video of Osebo making the allegation is below.

Osebo warns Adwoa against Kristo Asafo leadership

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Osebo's public warning to former MP Adwoa Safo regarding her potential leadership role within the Kristo Asafo Mission, citing church regulations.

The situation unfolds amidst ongoing tensions following the death of the church's founder, raising significant questions about succession and governance within the faith community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh