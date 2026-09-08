Veteran Ghanaian actress Mavis Adjei surprised fans by speaking fluent Dutch during a food outing with Jeffrey Nortey in Amsterdam

The pair filmed a lively mukbang at Gold Coast Restaurant and Lounge, sampling African dishes including atjeke, papaya, and avocado

Many Ghanaians in the comments admitted they had no idea the veteran Kumawood actress was based in the Netherlands

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Veteran Ghanaian actress Mavis Adjei has set TikTok talking after footage of her confidently conversing in fluent Dutch surfaced online, leaving many fans in awe by the unexpected linguistic skills.

Veteran Kumawood actress Mavis Adjei speaks fluent Dutch during a hangout with Jeffrey Nortey in Amsterdam. Photo source: @iammavisadjei, @ jeffreynortey1

Source: Instagram

The video, posted on Friday, September 4, 2026, by popular Ghanaian actor and comic content creator Jeffrey Nortey, captured the two seated at a table inside Gold Coast Restaurant and Lounge in Amsterdam, Netherlands, working their way through a spread of African dishes.

A Ghanaian flag and shelves lined with liquor bottles were visible in the background, giving the setting a distinctly homely feel despite being thousands of kilometres from Accra.

Mavis Adjei's Amsterdam video goes viral

Throughout the clip, Mavis Adjei held court with animated energy, enthusing over atjeke, papaya, avocado, and olives while Jeffrey matches her playful tone.

The mood shifted into full comedy when Mavis popped a whole green pepper directly into her mouth and took it completely in her stride, prompting Jeffrey Nortey to react with disbelief.

The pair's back-and-forth banter, delivered partly in Dutch and partly in English, gave the video a warm, unscripted charm that clearly resonated with viewers.

What caught most people off guard, however, was not the pepper challenge but Mavis Adjei switching effortlessly between languages, with many viewers below the comments admitting they had never even known she was living in the Netherlands.

The TikTok video of Mavis Adjei speaking Dutch while hanging out with Jeffrey Nortey in Amsterdam is below:

Fan reactions to Mavis Adjei's Dutch skills

The video drew a wave of amused and surprised responses from Ghanaians across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Naa Ababio wrote:

"But what language is she speaking 😭?"

Owusu Darko said:

"The Gen Zs don't know this Ghanaian actress😁."

John Wise commented:

"I don't get anything she is saying😂😂."

Liliana added:

"I didn't know she lives in the Netherlands 😩."

Chissy posted:

"Jeffery didn't hear anything 😂."

Nigerian actress Chinenye Nnnebe speaks Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nollywood actress Chinenye Nnnebe's impressive display of fluency in Twi, one of Ghana's popular languages, as she endeavoured to connect with her fans and promote her products.

The heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians underscored a broader cultural appreciation, highlighting how a simple act of speaking another language can foster unity and admiration across borders.

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Source: YEN.com.gh