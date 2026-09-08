Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie and affectionately called Mama Trica, was spotted at the Retro Vibez Day Club September edition in East Legon

A viral TikTok video of her latest appearance, shared by content creator GH Mekhojo, sparked strong reactions from social media users

Queenie appeared cheerful throughout the outing, smiling and responding warmly to friends calling out her popular nickname

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Abena Oforiwaa, known widely as Queenie and affectionately called Mama Trica, stepped out looking radiant at a day club event in East Legon.

Queenie, popularly known as Mama Trica, smiles as she enjoys the Retro Vibez Day Club September edition in East Legon. Image credit: GH Mekhojo.

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video capturing the outing, shared by content creator GH Mekhojo, has since gone viral and stirred plenty of reactions online.

This is not the first time Queenie's public appearances have drawn attention. A previous viral video showed her spending time with Ketse, one of Abu Trica's close friends, during which he was seen giving her a peck.

The clip triggered accusations from some social media users who questioned the nature of their relationship, especially given that Abu Trica remains in the United States facing trial.

Queenie addressed the criticism directly on Snapchat at the time, telling her critics to examine their own lives before judging hers.

She maintained that her friendship with Ketse dates back to 2015, long before she began dating Abu Trica, and insisted that the people closest to her already understood her life.

Queenie wrote:

"Some of you really need to check yourselves before coming to check me. Your own matter can keep a whole family awake at night, but you have the confidence to come and dissect somebody else's life."

Queenie joins Retro Vibez Day Club in East Legon

Queenie and her friends joined the Retro Vibez Day Club, September Edition, held at the Underbridge Annex in East Legon.

In the TikTok video in which she was spotted, she appeared visibly cheerful, smiling as people around her called out to her using her popular nickname, Mama Trica.

She responded to the calls with a warm, small smile, seemingly enjoying the attention without making a big show of it.

For the outing, Queenie wore a fitted, long-sleeved dress in a deep brown tone, cinched at the waist with a gathered detail that accentuated her figure.

She paired the look with her hair styled straight and sleek, keeping her overall appearance simple yet elegant for the day event.

The TikTok video of the outing is below.

Ghanaians react to Queenie's latest appearance

Reactions to the Retro Vibez Day Club video were largely mixed, with some Ghanaians defending Queenie's right to live her life and others questioning her choices.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Sumani242 wrote:

"Ghanaians hate seeing people happy 😳😳 cos why the hate 😕"

Kenqwesiokyeresky said:

"The world will still move on with or without anyone, so take care of ursef"

Aishatumunkaila6 indicated:

"So you people wanted her to be crying everyday or what ohh human beings"

Style.bia3 commented:

"You people should allow the young lady to live her life na she is not a widow."

Lordjesus7 added:

"In life no matter what life moves on oo so let's choose our self first in everything…"

Djquickshare wrote:

"My advice to men is simple: women appreciate comfort, and most times, they may not fully see or understand everything you go through to provide that comfort. At the end of the day, it's up to you to decide the path you want to take in life to create the kind of life and comfort you want to provide for the woman you choose to love and build a life with."

Abu Trica's US case declared complex again

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Abu Trica's fraud case in the United States has been declared a complex matter, with the socialite waiving his right to a speedy trial to give both sides more time to prepare.

Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, was extradited from Ghana to the US on July 9, 2026, to face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors allege he was part of a group that defrauded elderly Americans of more than $8 million through an online romance scam.

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Source: YEN.com.gh