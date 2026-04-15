Nollywood actress, Chinenye Nnnebe, has wowed Ghanaians after she spoke Twi, one of Ghana's popular languages

The popular Nigerian screen goddess spoke the native language in an attempt to advertise a product to her fans

After watching the video, Ghanaians could not just pass but shared adorable comments to admire and praise her

Nollywood actress and movie producer Chinenye Nnnebe has sparked admiration and praise after she fluently expressed herself in Twi.

Nigerian actress Chinenye Nnnebe impresses Ghanaians as she speaks Twi fluently. Image credit Chinenye Nnnebe

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on her official TikTok page to advertise a wig, the actress, who graduated from Zenith University College in Ghana, displayed her Ghanaian native language skills, showing that she is embracing another African culture.

“Ɛte sɛn,” she said, which meant how are you.

Chinenye Nnnebe further begged her fans to patronise her wig, saying;

“Mepa wo kyɛw, patronise our product.”

The last part of the video, which caught the attention of many Ghanaians, was when she said;

“Ade papa ɛna ɛton ne ho"

Which meant, “A good thing sells itself”.

Chinenye Nnnebe's zeal to excel in the native Ghanaian language has sparked widespread admiration, as her Ghanaian fans left adorable comments for her.

The TikTok video of Chinenye Nnnebe is below:

Chinenye Nnnebe’s fluency in Twi sparks reactions

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Chinenye Nnnebe flaunted her Twi-speaking skills.

Akosua wrote:

“Eiiii Chinneye, you are speaking Twi. I will teach you more. I like you and your sister Sonia very much.”

Ahbena_legend wrote:

“Clock it for our favourite Chinenye 😍😍. We will patronise them wai I like the twi 😂😂 you do all✌️”

Abena wrote:

“Not me blushing after she spoke Twi…..😩❤️”

Yhaar Always wrote:

“Eeiii, did I hear you speaking twi 🥰”

Ruth Kadiri expresses herself in Twi

Apparently, this is not the first time a Nigerian actress has spoken Twi. A video showing popular Nollywood star Ruth Kadiri speaking Twi emerged on social media, with thousands of Ghanaians praising the Nollywood star for her impressive command of the local language.

She showed her skill in the popular Ghanaian language during a link-up with Ghana-based Nigerian movie director, Pascal Amanfo, to tell her life's story.

During the recording, Pascal Amanfo asked the mother of two to do a shoutout of his YouTube channel for viewers to subscribe.

After hesitating for some seconds, Ruth Kadiri happily agreed and urged her online audience to quickly subscribe.

"Ghanafoɔ, monkɔ subscribe to Pascal Amanfo TV...yɛno sesiaa," she said in Twi.

To wit, "Ghanaians go and subscribe to Pascal Amanfo TV...do it right now."

Ruth Kadiri wows Ghanaians as she expresses herself in Twi. Image credit: Ruth Kadiri

Source: Instagram

The TikTok video of the Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri speaking Twi is below:

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari speaks Igbo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari impressed both Ghallywood and Nollywood fans after speaking fluent Igbo on the set of 2 Shots at Love.

The video showed her confidently delivering Igbo phrases during a bedroom scene, drawing laughter and admiration from the crew.

Social media users from Ghana and Nigeria praised her effort and beauty.

Source: YEN.com.gh