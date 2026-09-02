Ghanaian highlife legend Pat Thomas appeared at the Ghana Legends Awards 2026 grand launch on September 2 in Accra

The 80-year-old, known as the Golden Voice of Africa, took to the stage at the National Theatre and thrilled attendees

Pat Thomas's performance drew enthusiastic responses from fans and became one of the major highlights of the evening

Ghanaian highlife legend Pat Thomas has once again reminded music lovers why he remains one of the most respected voices in the country’s music history.

Highlife singer Pat Thomas, 80, surfaces at Ghana Legends Awards launch with a massive performance. Image credit: Ghana News TV

Source: Facebook

The 80-year-old music icon surfaced at the grand launch of the Ghana Legends Awards 2026, held at the National Theatre in Accra on September 2, 2026, where he delivered an electrifying performance that thrilled fans and guests.

Pat Thomas commands stage at 80

Pat Thomas, popularly known as the “Golden Voice of Africa,” commanded attention as he took to the stage and entertained the audience with his timeless highlife sound.

His appearance became one of the major highlights of the event, with fans enthusiastically responding to his performance.

Despite his age, the veteran musician demonstrated that his passion and energy for music remain strong.

The highlife legend's stage presence and distinctive vocals brought back memories of the golden era of Ghanaian highlife, while also connecting with a younger generation of music lovers.

Who is Pat Thomas?

Born on August 14, 1946, Pat Thomas has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning more than five decades.

He has contributed immensely to the development and promotion of Ghanaian highlife music and has worked with several notable musicians and bands throughout his career.

His musical journey has seen him gain recognition both in Ghana and internationally, earning him a reputation as one of Africa’s finest highlife singers.

His appearance at the Ghana Legends Awards 2026 grand launch also highlighted the enduring influence of Ghana’s veteran musicians.

The Facebook video of Pat Thomas performing is below.

Reactions to Pat Thomas's performance

Fans who witnessed the performance took to social media to share their reactions.

EthnoCloud wrote,

"Amazing to have such a legendary voice."

Papa Yaw commented:

"He still got the energy."

Willy added:

"Wow, he is still fit. Indeed, a legend."

Veteran singer Yvonne Ohene-Djan resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Yvonne Ohene-Djan, affectionately known as SHE, during her emotional appearance on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime.

As one of Ghana's most prolific backing vocalists, her decades-long contributions to the music industry were acknowledged, stirring a heartfelt reaction from both her and the audience.

This revelation sparked an outpouring of admiration from fans who were only now realising the extent of her influence on over 200 hit songs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh