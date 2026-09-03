Hundreds of Kumasi residents lined the streets to welcome Otumfuo Osei Tutu II home after nearly two weeks in the United States

A video captured the Asantehene's convoy moving through major streets in Kumasi amid cheering crowds waving Asante flags

Otumfuo's US trip included the 6th Akwasidae Festival at Bowie State University and a royal lecture at Howard University

Kumasi erupted in celebration on Thursday, 3 September 2026, as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, touched down at Prempeh I International Airport following a nearly two-week working visit to the United States.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, arrives from US to a rousing welcome in Kumasi. Photo source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

A video seen by YEN.com.gh captures the scale of the reception, with hundreds of residents flooding the streets to catch sight of the returning monarch.

Crowds waved Asante flags and cheered as his convoy moved through the city, with motorbike riders and security forces clearing a path for the royal procession.

Ghana Police Service vehicles, motorcycles and personnel from multiple agencies were visible throughout the footage.

Otumfuo's ceremonial return through Kumasi

Before the convoy set off through the city, Manhyia Palace's official media outlet reported that Otumfuo was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the airport, involving the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service.

He inspected the guard before greeting traditional leaders, government officials and students who had gathered in his honour.

The procession then wound its way through key areas of the city, passing through Krofrom, Suame, Abrepo, Bantama, Komfo Anokye, Kejetia, Asafo and Amakom before heading towards Manhyia Palace, where customary rites were scheduled to mark his safe return.

Otumfuo's major US engagements

The homecoming capped a packed schedule across the Atlantic. The centrepiece was the 6th Akwasidae Festival, held on 30 August at Bowie State University in Maryland, which drew traditional leaders, members of the Asante royal family and Ghanaians in the diaspora.

The event carried the theme "A Legacy of Unity, a Future of Excellence" and featured traditional rites, drumming and cultural performances, with Otumfuo's grand royal entrance widely noted as one of its highlights.

Beyond the festival, the Asantehene delivered a royal guest lecture at Howard University in Washington, D.C., addressing themes of governance, cultural preservation and the ties between Ghana and the global African diaspora.

He also took part in an Africa Business and Investment Summit and held engagements with the US Chamber of Commerce. Bowie State University later described the 10-day Washington-area visit as a landmark moment for cultural diplomacy and educational exchange.

For the Kumasi residents who poured onto the streets on Thursday, however, none of that context was needed.

The enthusiastic turnout, the sea of flags and the energy seen in the viral footage spoke plainly to the deep reverence Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commands among his subjects.

Watch the Facebook video below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh