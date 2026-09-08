Ghanaian socialite Nana Tonardo took to Instagram on September 8, 2026, to celebrate his daughter Francine's 19th birthday

Nana Tonardo gushed over Francine in the post, expressing pride in the woman she has become

Many Ghanaians have reacted with admiration after the birthday post drew attention to Francine's beauty

Ghanaian socialite Nana Tonardo has turned heads on social media after publicly celebrating his daughter Francine on her 19th birthday, with many Ghanaians pausing to admire the young woman at the centre of the tribute.

Nana Tonardo Flaunts His Beautiful Daughter on Her 19th Birthday, Calls Her His Investment

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post on September 8, 2026, Nana Tonardo penned a heartfelt message to Francine, acknowledging that watching her reach this milestone was a reminder of his own age.

"She's 19 years old today. That means am not growing any younger," he wrote, before adding: "Am proud of the woman you have become. Always remember daddy loves you. Enjoy your day to the fullest my investment."

See the Instagram post of Nana Tonardo's daughter below:

Nana Tonardo's pride in Francine

The post, packed with champagne and celebration emojis, struck a warm chord with followers. Nana Tonardo did not hold back in showering Francine with affection, wishing her good health and a long life while making clear how much her growth means to him.

Describing his daughter as "my investment" drew particular attention, with many reading it as a playful yet sincere reflection of the pride a father takes in raising a child who blossoms into a capable young adult.

He also shared another photo of Francine looking gorgeous in a red dress with blonde braids, saying:

"WE STILL IN THE BIRTHDAY MOOD 🎂 MY BABY IS 19 YEARS TODAY 🍸🍷🍾💃🏻🎂🥂🍺."

See another Instagram photo of Nana Tornado's daughter below:

Fans hail Nana Tonardo's beautiful daughter

The post has since attracted widespread attention across Ghana, with a significant number of social media users stopping to comment on Francine's appearance and the touching nature of the birthday message.

babyy_lisa1 said:

"We, the ordii disciples, say happy birthday to her😍."

_msevelyn_aj said:

"She’s so beautiful 😍😍😍."

stalwart_ako said:

"Your girl is beautiful😍."

nhyirabanana_adwoa said:

"Happy birthday beautiful😍 😍😍."

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lassat5677 said:

"My goodness, she is stunning."

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Source: YEN.com.gh