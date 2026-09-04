Shatta Wale has announced the cancellation of his 'A Storm Is Coming to Lienda' show at KNUST on Friday, September 4, 2026

The dancehall star posted a brief message on social media with no explanation, promising to speak to fans via TikTok Live

Fans expressed frustration online, with one revealing they were already travelling from Accra when the news broke

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Ghanaian dancehall star Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale, has called off his highly anticipated show at KNUST just hours before he was due to take the stage, leaving fans scrambling after making plans to attend.

Shatta Wale cancels his KNUST show on September 4, 2026, hours before his performance. Image credit: Ghanaba Update

Source: Facebook

The musician had been billed to headline "A Storm Is Coming to Lienda," a concert at Lienda Ville Hostel near the KNUST-Afrifa Junction in Kumasi on the evening of Friday, September 4, 2026.

The event had drawn significant buzz in the lead-up, with promotional materials circulating widely and fans, students and music lovers all counting down to what promised to be a memorable night.

Shatta Wale's sudden cancellation announcement

With the clock ticking down to showtime, Shatta Wale took to his official social media pages to drop the news his followers were not expecting. His message was short and offered no explanation.

"KNUST show cancelled. TikTok Live in a bit 🙏," he wrote.

Neither the artist nor the event organisers followed up with any public statement clarifying what had prompted the decision.

The silence only deepened the confusion among those who had already set out for the venue.

The Facebook post by Shatta Wale is below.

Fans react to Shatta's KNUST show cancellation

The backlash from fans came quickly. Several took to the comments section to voice their disbelief and frustration, particularly those who had already committed time and money to attend.

Mc Marvel wrote:

"I'm almost there o 😢 Wale, what's going on?"

Emmanuel Tosu said:

"I'm in a car from Accra for the show.. What happened 😕 😳 😢."

Ohemaa Talcum commented:

"Career done cast😭🙆‍♀️."

Patrick Nyieku Donkor added:

"Why, my hero."

UK police cancel Shatta Wale's Shattafest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the abrupt cancellation of Shatta Wale's Shattafest 2026 concert in London, which was shut down by UK police due to safety and health concerns.

The disappointment was palpable among fans who had travelled to the venue, eager to see one of Ghana's biggest music stars, only to be met with a sudden dispersal of the crowd.

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Source: YEN.com.gh