British-Nigerian influencer Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo has died at the age of 43 after a cosmetic enlargement procedure in Thailand triggered a fatal pulmonary blood clot

A UK coroner's inquest disclosed the procedure took place in Bangkok in March 2026, with details only emerging publicly this week

His death adds to a growing list of public figures and content creators who have died in 2026, following recent losses including Dolly Parton and Carla Jeffery

British-Nigerian influencer Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo has died at the age of 43 after a cosmetic enlargement procedure carried out in Thailand triggered a fatal pulmonary blood clot.

British-Nigerian influencer Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo has died at 43 after a cosmetic enlargement procedure in Thailand. Image credit:Ego2222.

Source: Twitter

Ubiribo, also known online as Denisi or Ego, was a British-Nigerian businessman known for documenting his luxury lifestyle to roughly 185,000 Instagram followers.

He owned a US$1.1 million home in the Crenshaw neighbourhood of Los Angeles and a US$600,000 apartment, frequently sharing glimpses of his high-end lifestyle with his online audience.

Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo was married to Danielle Simba Allen, and the couple were known for travelling extensively together as part of his content.

Details of Ubiribo's death emerge

That lifestyle took a tragic turn during a holiday to Bangkok, Thailand, in March 2026, when Ubiribo underwent a male organ enlargement procedure at an unnamed clinic, receiving 40 millilitres of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine injections, according to an inquest at Inner West London Coroners' Court.

Shortly after the procedure, he and his wife went for a massage at their hotel, the Marriott in Bangkok, where he began complaining of chest pain and passed out twice.

He was rushed to Sukhumvit Hospital by ambulance and was initially able to answer questions from medical staff, but later died on March 6.

Coroner Jean Harkin confirmed that the cause of death was a pulmonary blood clot, a sudden blockage of blood vessels in the lungs, linked directly to the cosmetic procedure.

Details of Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo's death were confirmed by popular news outlet TMZ on X.

Igho Ubiribo's burial and expert warnings

Details surrounding Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo's death only came to light around September 5, 2026, months after the incident occurred, once the coroner's findings were confirmed by TMZ.

He was laid to rest in London in a gold coffin said to have cost more than $745,000, with mourners including Nigerian superstar Davido and celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest in attendance.

The type of procedure he underwent, hyaluronic acid injections used for male organ enlargement, can cost up to $9,000 and typically lasts between six and nine months.

British urology experts have since cautioned that such procedures carry the risk of severe, potentially life-threatening complications, particularly when carried out in unregulated settings.

Carla Jeffery and Dolly Parton's deaths in 2026

Ubiribo's death adds to a string of losses that have shaken the entertainment and influencer world throughout 2026.

Country music legend Dolly Parton died peacefully in Nashville on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80, after a brief battle with cancer, prompting a wide outpouring of grief from fellow musicians and public figures.

Just days later, Disney Zombies actress Carla Jeffery died suddenly at her California home on September 1, 2026, at the age of 33, with her family later denying rumours that substance use played a role in her death.

Beyond these high-profile cases, several other content creators and influencers have died from cosmetic procedure complications this year, reigniting concern about the risks tied to elective surgeries pursued for aesthetic or lifestyle reasons.

Carla Jeffery's family launches GoFundMe

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Carla Jeffery's family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her funeral and burial expenses following her death.

In a statement accompanying the campaign, the family described the emotional and financial toll of the loss, writing that they were doing their best to come together and grieve while ensuring Carla received the support needed for her funeral arrangements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh