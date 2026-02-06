Prophet Omega has predicted doom for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2028 elections, suggesting a bleak political future

According to him, the former vice president would not lead NPP into the elections but would cede control to Ken Agyapong

He claimed that Bawumia can only become president when he turns 78 because there were spiritual impediments which need to be address

Ghanaian prophet, Ransford Oduro, popularly known as Prophet Omega, has predicted doom for former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2028 elections.

In a recent video, Prophet Omega claimed that Bawumia would not lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2028 general elections.

Prophet Omega sees Ken Agyapong taking over from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as NPP leader in 2028.

According to him, even though Bawumia defeated Kennedy Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong, and two others to become the NPP's flagbearer, he would make way for Agyapong to become the party's presidential candidate in 2028.

Bawumia won almost 56.48 per cent of the votes to win the NPP's primaries held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, with Ken Agyapong coming a distant second with 23.76. Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Taw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyepong followed with 18.53, 1.02, and 0.21 per cent of the votes respectively.

Despite the convincing victory for Bawumia and the pledge of support from Ken Agyapong, Acheampong, Adutwum, and Agyepong, Prophet Omega sees things changing in the near future.

Speaking with Ali Baba Dankanbari on the Breaking News on Kumasi-based Angel FM on Thursday, February 6, 2026, he said:

Bawumia won't lead NPP into 2028 elections

"Kennedy [Agyapong] will still lead the NPP party...Bawumia will never lead this party, unless they hold him well. I said this last year on two radio stations that there are things he needs to do, and if he does not do them, he cannot lead [because] Bawumia is not safe. Kennedy [Agyapong] may not be selected by voting, but he will take control."

Prophet Omega further disclosed that if Dr Bawumia does not work on the things impeding him spiritually, he cannot become until after 78.

"If he does not do what he has to do, Bawumia can only become president after he turns 78. Now he is getting to 64, so calculate for him."

He added that Prophet ElBernard had seen in the realms that Ken Agyapong would lead the NPP in the 2028 elections, hence his insistence that the former Assin Central MP would win the party's presidential primaries.

"It is on Kennedy. You will be here, and it will turn out that Kennedy is taking control. It will not be by voting. That is what ElBernard saw and was making a lot of announcements about it," he said.

Prophet Omega

Prophet Omega, who predicted Kennedy Agyapong would not win the NPP primaries and would pull a gun after losing, also addressed the part of his prophecy which has been deemed to have failed.

He sated that the 'gun pulling' part did not come to pass because people worked spiritually to avert it.

