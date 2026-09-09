Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy posted a lengthy response to Sarkodie on X on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, addressing their ongoing public feud

The BHIM Nation president challenged Sarkodie to name the people he claims have disrespected him and questioned what the rapper believed he was owed

Stonebwoy raised issues of accountability and respect, insisting he would not have reached out to Sarkodie without a sincere apology in a reversed situation

Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy has publicly responded to Sarkodie in a pointed message posted on X on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, escalating their ongoing public dispute and drawing significant attention from fans of both artists.

Stonebwoy claps back at Sarkodie as their public banter takes a dramatic turn. Image credit: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

The dancehall star's lengthy post addressed several issues at the heart of their disagreement, including questions of respect, past collaborations and what Stonebwoy described as a "landlord mentality" on Sarkodie's part.

Stonebwoy challenges Sarkodie on respect

Central to Stonebwoy's message was a direct challenge to Sarkodie to name the specific individuals he claims have disrespected him but whom Stonebwoy associates with.

The BHIM Nation president also questioned what Sarkodie believes he is owed, pushing back against what he characterised as the rapper's sense of entitlement in the matter.

Stonebwoy stressed that while he acknowledged the mutual need artists have for one another, he would not have reached out to Sarkodie in a reversed situation without first offering a genuine apology.

He noted that it had typically been Sarkodie who initiated contact between them.

On the question of performing together, Stonebwoy was clear that this had never been a point of contention for him.

He cited his BHIM FEST at the stadium as evidence, recalling that when Angel contacted Chief to pass on word that Sarkodie and his team wanted to attend, Stonebwoy did not object.

He also pointed to videos in which he openly praised Sarkodie on occasions when doing so was not required.

Accountability at the core of Stonebwoy's message

Stonebwoy placed particular emphasis on what he termed "Accountability and Responsibility," arguing that these principles cannot be set aside when working through the issues both men have been discussing publicly.

He maintained that existing video footage was sufficient to clarify certain disputed points, and there was no reason to misrepresent his words when the evidence was already available.

He concluded his post by stating that he did not require a personal relationship with Sarkodie to move forward, adding a wordplay remark that he was "straight" before signing off and saying he would redirect his focus to what he called "real life issues."

The exchange represents the latest development in a growing public tension between two of Ghana's most prominent music figures, with followers of both artists continuing to track each new response online.

The X post of Stonbwoy is below.

Stonebwoy questions Sarkodie on one-leg man video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Stonebwoy’s disagreement with Sarkodie over a video showing an amputee attempting to kick another person.

The post was shared shortly after Stonebwoy’s OVO Arena Wembley concert, prompting questions about whether it was directed at him.

The dispute reflects the sensitivity surrounding Stonebwoy’s right-leg condition, which resulted from a childhood accident and has previously been used by critics to mock him. Sarkodie denied the allegation, insisting that the video was not intended to shade his colleague.

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Source: YEN.com.gh