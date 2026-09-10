A video emerged showing a timber truck losing control and spilling heavy logs onto a busy Ghanaian road, narrowly missing nearby cars and pedestrians in the process

Actor Yaw Dabo blamed a ramp near his academy for repeatedly causing such incidents and gave Urban Roads an ultimatum to fix it, or he would act

Dabo said he did not fear any consequences, including a potential arrest, insisting he would not wait for a fatal accident before taking matters into his hands

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Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has taken to social media to issue an ultimatum to the Urban Roads Authority to fix a road ramp, following a viral timber truck video.

Yaw Dabo issues a bold ultimatum to Urban Roads over a dangerous road ramp following a viral timber truck video. Image credit: Yaw Dabo.

Source: Instagram

A video that emerged yesterday showing a timber truck losing control on a busy Ghanaian road has reignited conversations about road safety, after the vehicle spilled its heavy load close to moving cars and pedestrians.

The truck appeared to lose control or break down, causing the timber it was carrying to fall off onto the road while cars and people were nearby.

It was a dangerous situation that could have escalated quickly, and the footage quickly spread online, with many calling on the government to act.

Yaw Dabo blames dangerous ramp for repeated incidents

Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo took to his social media pages to lament the situation.

According to him, such incidents have happened several times, with the government ignoring the problem and the public instead turning the conversation into politics.

He explained that a ramp on the road makes it difficult for such trucks to climb, causing them to lose control and create dangerous situations.

Dabo noted that the road is close to where his academy, the Yaw Dabo Academy, is located, and said he would not wait for a tragedy to happen before taking action.

The actor gave the Urban Roads Authority an ultimatum to fix the ramp, or he would take matters into his own hands and break it himself.

He added that he was not afraid of any consequences, including the possibility of being arrested over the matter.

Yaw Dabo's TikTok reaction to the viral timber video is below.

Ghanaians react to Yaw Dabo's warning

The video and Dabo's comments sparked a wave of reactions online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Georgina Owusu Ansah commented:

"I was an eye witness we nearly lost our lives me and my daughter so thanks for speaking on our behalf."

kobby_ commented:

"This should serve as a lesson to drivers who always tailgate when driving."

𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖘𝖊𝖙𝖍𝖔 commented:

"i do agree with you bam.💯"

Amaani commented:

"No body there to talk {expletive}. The authorities take our lives for granted."

Kwaku Annas commented:

"This is very serious ooooo. Gone are the days when road safety authority use to act swiftly, but now, they don't work like they use to. I am sure they are overwhelmed. MTTD nowadays don't have time to inspect properly on most of our urban roads. they are only effective in Accra. Our leaders must act swiftly to curb this from happening. we are in 2026 for crying out loud!"

NPP aspirant survives serious crash on Kwahu Road

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah, an NPP National Treasurer aspirant, survived a serious car accident on the Kwahu Road on September 5, 2026, while returning from campaign activities in the Afram Plains North and South constituencies.

Footage of him receiving hospital treatment circulated widely online, prompting his campaign team to temporarily suspend his activities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh