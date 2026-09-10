Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Labianca Company Limited, a leading frozen foods distribution company based in Tema

The announcement included a behind-the-scenes look at Labianca's head office and factory, with the company describing the partnership as the start of a new chapter

Labianca was founded in 2008 by the late Hon. Dcns. Mrs Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh and has grown into one of Ghana's major frozen foods importers

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has landed a new ambassadorial deal, this time with Labianca Company Limited, a frozen foods distribution company based in Tema.

Jackie Appiah unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Labianca Company Limited. Image credit: Jackie Appiah.

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah's new role with Labianca adds to an already extensive endorsement portfolio she has built over the years.

She has served as brand ambassador for Perla Water, produced by Multi Pac Ghana Limited, as well as for telecoms giant Globacom, Susan Chanel Beauty, and several other local and international brands.

The actress has previously said she is selective about the deals she signs, disclosing in past interviews that she personally tests products before agreeing to endorse them and has ruled out ever fronting an alcoholic beverage or betting brand.

Labianca welcomes Jackie Appiah to the family

Announcing the partnership on Instagram, Labianca described the moment as the start of "a new chapter," welcoming Jackie Appiah to the Labianca family as its newest brand ambassador.

The company shared that the actress was taken from its head office to a behind-the-scenes look at its factory, giving her a firsthand experience of the Labianca story.

The post triggered a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and followers of both Jackie Appiah and the company.

Below is the Instagram video unveiling Jackie Appiah as Labianca's new brand ambassador.

Labianca, a major player in Ghana's frozen foods industry

Labianca Company Limited was founded in 2008 in Tema, starting out as a small operation that could only import two containers of frozen food a month with a team of five employees.

The company has since grown into one of Ghana's major frozen foods importers and distributors, now employing around 300 people and partnering with more than 120 global food brands to supply frozen chicken, beef, fish, pork, and other products across the country.

The company was founded by the late Hon. Dcns. Mrs Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, whose son, Stefano Abaidoo, now serves as shareholder and director, alongside Managing Director Etse Gadegbeku.

Serwaa Amihere chalks up major legal career milestone

In other entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere announced on Instagram that she served as part of counsel in international arbitration proceedings, marking another significant chapter in her dual career as a media personality and lawyer.

Fans flooded her comment section with admiration, following her earlier milestone of making her first application before the Supreme Court of Ghana in June 2026.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh