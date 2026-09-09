Samkay: Popular Ghanaian Gospel Musician Set to Tie the Knot With Beautiful Partner, Details Emerge
- Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Samkay announced his upcoming wedding to Abigail Omama Koranteng via a save-the-date post on TikTok
- The popular singer and his beautiful fiancee are set to wed on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at ICGC Judah Temple in Tarkwa at 10:00 AM
- Fans and followers flooded the comments with excitement after the wedding announcement went up on September 8, 2026
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Ghanaian gospel musician Samkay is heading to the altar. The singer, whose full name is Samuel Kweku Konadu, announced his upcoming marriage to his partner Abigail Omama Koranteng through a save-the-date post shared on TikTok on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.
The wedding card, which circulated widely after the announcement, confirmed that the young Ghanaian gospel musician's ceremony will take place on Saturday, 26th September 2026, at ICGC Judah Temple in Tarkwa, Western Region, starting at 10:00 AM.
Fellow TikToker Voarh Happiness was among the first to share the news about singer Samkay's upcoming nuptials publicly, writing,
"We can't wait to celebrate with you 🎉. Congratulations fam 💖🎉"
The TikTok post of Samkay announcing his upcoming wedding ceremony is below:
Samkay and Abigail Omama Koranteng's wedding plans
Samkay's wedding announcement quickly drew warm reactions from fans across social media, with many expressing genuine joy for the gospel singer and his bride-to-be.
Abigail, known online for her crochet fashion business, appears to have a following of her own, with supporters rallying around the couple in the comments.
Fan reactions to Samkay's wedding announcement
YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions pouring in after the save-the-date made the rounds online.
ABENA BOAKYEWAH wrote:
"Aww name big congrats sis 🎊."
Hail_nessa said:
"Wahala for who hasn't gotten their dancing shoes yet😂."
PRETTY AKUA commented:
"Congratulations. This is beautiful 🥰."
lorritamartekour5 added:
"Let it be known to the whole world that we are officially off the market 🥰🥰🥰. Congratulations, my fav 😍."
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Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about TikToker Santansi Cardi B's wedding, where she tied the knot in a vibrant Ghanaian traditional ceremony.
This celebration not only showcased stunning Kente outfits but also deeply rooted cultural customs, resonating with fans who flooded social media with heartfelt congratulations for the couple’s new journey together.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh