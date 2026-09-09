Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Samkay announced his upcoming wedding to Abigail Omama Koranteng via a save-the-date post on TikTok

The popular singer and his beautiful fiancee are set to wed on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at ICGC Judah Temple in Tarkwa at 10:00 AM

Fans and followers flooded the comments with excitement after the wedding announcement went up on September 8, 2026

Ghanaian gospel musician Samkay is heading to the altar. The singer, whose full name is Samuel Kweku Konadu, announced his upcoming marriage to his partner Abigail Omama Koranteng through a save-the-date post shared on TikTok on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Samkay is set to tie the knot with his beautiful partner. Photo source: @samuelkonadu68, @adwoarhhappiness

Source: TikTok

The wedding card, which circulated widely after the announcement, confirmed that the young Ghanaian gospel musician's ceremony will take place on Saturday, 26th September 2026, at ICGC Judah Temple in Tarkwa, Western Region, starting at 10:00 AM.

Fellow TikToker Voarh Happiness was among the first to share the news about singer Samkay's upcoming nuptials publicly, writing,

"We can't wait to celebrate with you 🎉. Congratulations fam 💖🎉"

The TikTok post of Samkay announcing his upcoming wedding ceremony is below:

Samkay and Abigail Omama Koranteng's wedding plans

Samkay's wedding announcement quickly drew warm reactions from fans across social media, with many expressing genuine joy for the gospel singer and his bride-to-be.

Abigail, known online for her crochet fashion business, appears to have a following of her own, with supporters rallying around the couple in the comments.

Fan reactions to Samkay's wedding announcement

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions pouring in after the save-the-date made the rounds online.

ABENA BOAKYEWAH wrote:

"Aww name big congrats sis 🎊."

Hail_nessa said:

"Wahala for who hasn't gotten their dancing shoes yet😂."

PRETTY AKUA commented:

"Congratulations. This is beautiful 🥰."

lorritamartekour5 added:

"Let it be known to the whole world that we are officially off the market 🥰🥰🥰. Congratulations, my fav 😍."

TikToker Santasi Cardi B ties the knot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about TikToker Santansi Cardi B's wedding, where she tied the knot in a vibrant Ghanaian traditional ceremony.

This celebration not only showcased stunning Kente outfits but also deeply rooted cultural customs, resonating with fans who flooded social media with heartfelt congratulations for the couple’s new journey together.

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Source: YEN.com.gh