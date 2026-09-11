A towering golden statue of the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has been unveiled at his burial site

Family members, friends and sympathisers of the Kristo Asafo Mission gathered to commemorate his first anniversary

The beautifully designed monument showed the respected inventor dressed in traditional cloth and raising one hand

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A towering golden statue of the late Apostle Emeritus Dr Ing Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has been unveiled at his burial site in Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region.

Towering golden statue of Kantanka mounted at Gomoa Mpota resting place. Image credit: Khoded media, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

Source: UGC

The statue was mounted as family members, friends and sympathisers of the Kristo Asafo Mission gathered to commemorate the first anniversary of his passing.

Kantanka honoured with golden statue

In a video shared by Khoded Media, the imposing monument stood on a tall black platform in front of the museum built in honour of the celebrated Ghanaian inventor, industrialist and religious leader.

The statue depicted Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka dressed in an elegant traditional cloth. His right hand was raised while his left hand held a section of the beautifully designed fabric.

Its golden colour and towering size made it one of the most noticeable structures at the burial site. The late industrialist’s facial features, clothing and familiar gesture were also carefully recreated.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The monument added a special touch to the anniversary gathering, which brought together people from different backgrounds to remember his life and achievements.

Family marked Kantanka’s anniversary

Relatives, members of the Kristo Asafo Mission and other sympathisers gathered at the burial site to celebrate Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s contribution to Ghana.

He became widely known for promoting local manufacturing and encouraging Ghanaians to believe in their ability to produce vehicles and technological equipment.

Through the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group, he established several businesses and introduced locally manufactured products.

The newly mounted golden statue will serve as a lasting reminder of his legacy and influence in religion, technology, manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

Mercy Aseidu pays tribute to Kantanka

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu attended the funeral of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Speaking during the event, the entertainer disclosed that the industrialist had raised her, a fact that the public was not privy to. She stressed that his influence was responsible for getting her into acting and making her popular in Ghana.

The actress described him as her "life's helper" and reiterated that she owed it to Kantanka to celebrate his life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh