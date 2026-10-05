CJ Winters announced her departure from Kennedy Agyapong's KenCity Media on Friday, October 2, 2026, after more than a year with the station

The popular Ghanaian media personality confirmed she has joined Imax Media Group, home to Max FM and several other radio brands

Former colleagues and fans have flooded her post with emotional messages following the announcement

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Popular Ghanaian media personality CJ Winters has officially parted ways with KenCity Media Group to begin a new chapter at Imax Media Group, announcing the move on Facebook on Friday, October 2, 2026.

Ghanaian broadcast journalist CJ Winters leaves KenCity Media to join Imax Media Group after over a year in a new career move. Photo source: Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, Spotlyte Media, CJ Winters

Source: Facebook

Winters shared the news through a heartfelt post alongside a welcome graphic from Imax Media Group, which carries brands including Max TV, Max FM 89.7 Max, Maximum 104.3 FM, Max Entertainment, Max Online, and Max Kumasi 102.3 FM.

The announcement confirmed her departure from Oman FM, which falls under renowned Ghanaian politician and business mogul Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's KenCity Media Group, where she had spent over a year building her profile on air.

CJ Winters reflects on KenCity Media stint

Rather than dwell on the exit itself, Winters, real name Jemilatu Camara, chose to frame the move as a natural progression.

The now former Oman FM presenter wrote that some chapters end "not because they weren't meaningful, but because they have served their purpose," adding that KenCity was "more than a workplace" and that she would carry the lessons and memories with her.

Winters described feeling genuine excitement about the opportunities ahead at Imax, citing "new space, new energy, new responsibilities, and new possibilities" as the driving force behind her enthusiasm.

The announcement drew an emotional response from those who worked alongside her, with colleagues and followers celebrating her next step while expressing how much they would miss her presence.

In a statement on Facebook, Max FM confirmed CJ Winters' move, stating that they were thrilled with their latest acquisition and that they were looking forward to the new working relationship.

She is reportedly expected to become an anchor of Max Morning Dew on Max FM and the host of Novella Watch and Win programmes on Max TV.

The Facebook post of CJ Winters' full farewell and welcome post is below:

Reactions to CJ Winters' new career move

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans and colleagues following the announcement below:

Alice Arkoh Adjei wrote:

"Congratulations 🎊, my airwave goddess. May this beginning of a new chapter bring you warmth and good people with positive energy, vibe and aura, may you enjoy your stay at your new workplace and open more opportunities for you. Go for it and wish nothing but the best."

Nana Kwasi Ampofo Asuoden said:

"Awww, I'm emotional. 🥹❤️ You were such a selfless colleague to work with, and I'm truly grateful for all the wonderful moments we shared. I'll definitely miss you. 💔🙏."

Maame Ekua Gimba-cudjoe commented:

"Proud of you, sis. Keep soaring. Love you."

Kennedy Agyapong's Ashh FM loses top presenter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about DJ Amasharo’s departure from Ashh 101.1 FM after more than two decades, as he joined Fox 97.9 FM in Kumasi.

His move came amid a wave of high-profile exits from Ghanaian radio, including veteran presenter Adakabre Frimpong Manso’s retirement after a career spanning more than 20 years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh