Bishop Obinim publicly addressed rumours surrounding his marriage to gospel musician Florence Obinim during a church service on September 8, 2026

The preacher confirmed that Florence's relatives visited him in Kumasi, where his eldest daughter Gifted Obinim, served as a witness to the discussions

Obinim disclosed the conditions he set for reconciliation, including Florence distancing herself from Prophet Ogyaba and issuing a public apology on social media

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Bishop Daniel Obinim has spoken out for the first time since reports emerged that his wife, gospel musician Florence Obinim, had initiated a traditional divorce after over two decades of marriage.

Bishop Daniel Obinim speaks on impending divorce with Florence Obinim. Photo source: @obinimministries

Source: Facebook

The preacher addressed his congregation on September 8, 2026, pushing back against claims that he had abandoned the marriage and lost interest.

Reports had earlier indicated that Florence returned drinks to the Obinim family, a significant cultural gesture in Ghana that formally signals a request to end a union.

Obinim, however, was quick to draw a distinction between leaving the family home and choosing to walk away from the marriage itself.

Obinim breaks down family meeting over divorce

According to the preacher, three of Florence's relatives, identified as Sister Abena, Elder Anane, and Brother Frank, travelled to Kumasi to meet with him.

He said he deliberately invited his eldest daughter, Gifted Obinim, to sit in on the conversation as a witness.

"The people who came to my house were Brother Frank, Sister Abena, and Elder Anane," he told his congregation. "They said Florence said I have left our home and that I was no longer interested in the marriage. I made them aware that I have left home, but I didn't say I was no longer interested in the marriage. If he was lying, may God ensure that the number of his church reduces to only five people."

He then outlined what he believed needed to happen for the relationship to be salvaged, telling the relatives to pass on a clear message to Florence.

"I made them aware that if Florence Obinim wants to return home, she should dissociate herself from Ogyaba and also come on social media to apologise," he said, referring to Prophet Ogyaba, whom he described as one of his enemies.

Florence Obinim's response and drinks returned

Obinim said he waited roughly a week for feedback after the family meeting, but no one followed up with him. He eventually reached out himself, and the response he received was not what he had hoped for.

"That was when I was told Florence Obinim said she can't stop being friends with the people, and also that she can't apologise on social media," he disclosed.

He added that he even asked his children, Gifted and Angel, to speak directly with their mother.

Shortly after, his father contacted him to say that Florence had formally presented drinks, requesting the end of the marriage.

"I told my father that since she had chosen outsiders over me, they should go ahead and accept the drinks," Obinim said, suggesting he offered no resistance to accepting the symbolic gesture once Florence declined his conditions.

He also noted that he recorded both the family meeting and a phone interaction as documentation of events.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Obinim's son pops up amid divorce saga

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Promise Obinim, the son of Florence and Bishop Obinim, who was recently filmed partying in Spain as news of his parents' divorce unfolds.

This striking contrast between celebration abroad and the emotional turmoil at home has left many wondering how a family known for their public life is navigating such significant personal upheaval.

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Source: YEN.com.gh