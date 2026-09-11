Veteran Ghanaian musician and dancer Slim Busterr confirmed his divorce during an interview on Okay FM 101.7 in Accra on Thursday, September 10, 2026

Slim Busterr opened up about life after his marriage ended, sharing a candid take on success, self-care, and why he resists being controlled

The interview clip, shared on TikTok by Koforidua Flowers, has drawn reactions from many Ghanaians across social media

Slim Busterr has broken his silence on his marriage, publicly confirming his divorce and laying out exactly why he is in no rush to settle down again.

Slim Busterr confirms divorce from his wife and explains why he has remained single after the split. Photo source: Asare Busterr Slim﻿, @nanaromeoexclusive/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The veteran Ghanaian musician and dancer sat down with popular media personality Nana Romeo Welewele at the Okay FM 101.7 studio in Accra on Thursday, September 10, 2026, for what became one of the more candid celebrity interviews of the year.

A clip from the session, repurposed for TikTok by the Koforidua Flowers channel, quickly picked up traction online.

Slim Busterr speaks on life after marriage

Speaking openly during the interview, Slim Busterr reflected on what his years as a married man taught him.

The Masherita hitmaker also explained why he has chosen to remain single following the collapse of his marriage to his ex-wife.

"I have been divorced for a long time now. When I got married, what I went through made me realise that when I am single, I am more successful than being married," he said.

Slim Busterr added that a core part of the tension in his relationship life is his reluctance to be pulled away from his creative routine.

The veteran musician noted that some people he encountered wanted to move him out of his established system and into theirs, something he felt stifled rather than supported him.

He said:

"I don't like being controlled because a lot of people do not understand the job I do. They question why my behaviour changes when I enter the studio."

"They want to move me from that system into their system, which does not help me because what calms me down is studio work and music. The most important one is dance, and some people think you have to forget about them when you reach a certain age."

The conversation also touched on self-investment, with Slim Busterr making the case that looking after yourself physically is not vanity but a genuine life strategy.

He argued that building yourself is building a package and that any young man, regardless of background, should make sure he looks good and smells good.

"Look after yourself, that's it," he said plainly.

Nana Romeo challenged him on whether his thinking around self-care would eventually draw him back into a relationship, but Slim Busterr remained measured, acknowledging the logic without committing to any change of course.

The TikTok video of Slim Busterr speaking about his divorce and decision to remain single is below:

Reactions to Slim Busterr's divorce confirmation

The TikTok clip drew a wave of responses from Ghanaians who had thoughts on both the interview and the broader conversation around the musician's personal life.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Zona wrote:

"😂😂😂😂💔Herh."

@Ms Lion gh said:

"That's the million-dollar question. Yet you blog about the Lumba issue, SMGDH."

@Abena sika commented:

"Ndwom papa ben na wo b)?"

Tima Kumkum's husband speaks after their separation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Dominic Duodu’s first public post weeks after Tima Kumkum announced their divorce.

The Ghanaian media personality’s cryptic message about silence, nature and finding peace quickly sparked divided reactions among Ghanaians online.

The post came after Tima Kumkum openly discussed the breakdown of their marriage, prompting some followers to sympathise with Duodu while others urged him to share his side of the story.

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Source: YEN.com.gh