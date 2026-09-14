Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has mourned the passing of veteran gospel singer Bernice Offei with an emotional social media tribute

Diana Hamilton shared a memorable video of Bernice Offei ministering at the 2020 edition of her annual Experience with Diana Hamilton concert

The award-winning singer affectionately called Bernice Offei “mummy” as she remembered her contribution to Ghana’s gospel music industry

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Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has paid tribute to the late Bernice Offei following news of her passing.

Diana Hamilton mourns Bernice Offei with a video from her annual concert. Image credit: Berniceoffierofficial

Source: UGC

The award-winning singer shared an old video of Bernice Offei ministering at the 2020 edition of her annual gospel concert, Experience with Diana Hamilton.

In the footage, the veteran gospel singer performed before a large crowd as Diana Hamilton and other attendees watched.

Bernice Offei appeared lively onstage as she sang and interacted with the audience.

Diana Hamilton bids Bernice farewell

Diana Hamilton accompanied the memorable video with a short and emotional farewell message.

She referred to the late musician affectionately as “Auntie Bernice” and wrote:

“Auntie Bernice ministering at the Experience with Diana Hamilton 2020. Rest in peace, mummy.”

The tribute highlighted the respect and affection Diana Hamilton had for the veteran gospel musician.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Her post attracted reactions from social media users, with many joining her to mourn Bernice Offei and remember her contribution to Ghanaian gospel music.

Bernice Offei’s music career

Bernice Offei reportedly passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2026, aged 63. The circumstances surrounding her death have not been officially disclosed.

She was widely known for several inspiring gospel songs, including Life Is Too Short and Hold On. Before moving into gospel music full-time, she worked as a banker.

Bernice Offei released several albums during her career and won Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year at the 2009 Ghana Music Awards.

The video shared by Diana Hamilton has offered Ghanaians another opportunity to remember Bernice Offei’s powerful ministry and the impact she made through her music.

Bernice Offei’s ‘Hold On’ performance resurfaces

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of Bernice Offei performing an acapella version of her hit song Hold On had resurfaced online.

The footage shows the late gospel icon responding to an interviewer’s request to sing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh