NDLEA operatives intercepted a UK-bound consignment containing 32.20kg of Colorado synthetic illicit substances at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos

Real estate agent Abideen Jide Salami was arrested on September 9 after allegedly arriving at the airport with a secret collection code from his UK-based brother

The illicit substance was concealed across 27 parcels inside a consolidated cargo shipment headed for the UK when the NDLEA operatives intercepted them

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Abideen Jide Salami, a real estate CEO, has landed in serious trouble after Nigerian drug enforcement officers nabbed him at Lagos's busiest international airport while he allegedly attempted to collect a consignment loaded with synthetic illicit substances.

NDLEA operatives arrest real estate CEO Abideen Salami over a 32kg colorado bust at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport. Photo source: @instablog9ja, avid_creative/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

According to the Guardian Nigerian News reports, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency intercepted the UK-inbound cargo at the import shed of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

The operatives discovered 32.20kg of Colorado, a popular synthetic illicit substance, spread across 27 parcels hidden inside a consolidated luggage consignment.

Abideen Jide Salami, identified as a real estate CEO, was taken into custody on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, after he allegedly showed up at the airport armed with a secret collection code that his UK-based brother had allegedly sent him.

He had allegedly arrived to pick up the large luggage when NDLEA operatives moved in and made the arrest.

NDLEA's airport illicit substance interception

The bust took place at the MMIA import shed, where agency operatives had been monitoring the suspicious consignment before Salami arrived to claim it.

According to the NDLEA, the illicit substances were carefully concealed within the cargo to avoid detection during standard screening processes.

Popular Nigerian blogger Instablog9ja shared the story on Instagram on Sunday, September 13, 2026, and it quickly drew attention online, with many commenters reacting to the irony of a real estate professional allegedly being caught up in a large-scale drug operation.

The Instagram post announcing the arrest of Real estate CEO Abideen Jide Salami is below:

Reactions to Abideen Salami's arrest

Social media users were quick to weigh in, with most finding dark humour in the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from netizens below:

@jide_law wrote:

"Anything Marwa heads is always excellent and exceptional service. That man is really dealing with them. 😂"

@heyfeyzeeno said:

"Be like na my industry dey reign this period o😂."

@wendysdiaries_ commented:

"Real Estate mogul importing 32kg of Colorado 😂, Interesting."

NDLEA arrests businessman over alleged illicit shipments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Dunu Bethel Ebubechukwu, the Lagos-based herbal tea businessman arrested by the NDLEA over alleged illicit white powder shipments to Saudi Arabia.

The agency said the arrest formed part of a wider crackdown that uncovered major drug consignments across several Nigerian states.

The case drew attention because investigators alleged Ebubechukwu used a legitimate business as a cover for an international operation, while his previous conviction adds another troubling layer to the story.

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Source: YEN.com.gh