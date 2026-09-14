Gospel musician Florence Obinim has dropped the "Obinim" surname from her social media page, rebranding to Lioness Ministries following her husband's request

The change comes amid months of divorce speculation between Florence and her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder of the International God's Way Church

Florence had stated in a June 2026 interview that she would be willing to drop the surname from her brand identity if her husband requested it

Ghanaian musician Florence Obinim has dropped her husband's surname from her social media page, rebranding as Lioness Ministries amid the ongoing marriage saga with Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Florence Obinim drops the "Obinim" surname from her social media page, rebranding to Lioness Ministries amid the marriage saga. Image credit: Florene Obinim.

Source: Instagram

The development follows months of speculation about her and her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder of the International God's Way Church.

Reports emerged in early September 2026 that Florence's family had initiated a traditional divorce after 22 years of marriage, returning drinks to Bishop Obinim's family in a formal gesture symbolising the end of a union.

Bishop Obinim has since laid out conditions for reconciliation, including that Florence disassociate herself from certain individuals and publicly apologise on social media, while Florence herself had earlier said she was emotionally drained and ready to accept a divorce if that's what he wanted.

The saga has continued to dominate conversation on Ghanaian social media for weeks, with both parties making public statements about the state of their marriage.

Florence's rebrand to Lioness Ministries on TikTok

Amid the saga, several TikTok users realised the change in name on Florence's page, noticing that her account had been rebranded from "Florence Obinim" to "Lioness Ministries."

Even in some of her promotional videos for upcoming events, she used the name Lioness instead of Florence Obinim, further signalling the shift away from her husband's surname across her public platforms.

It is worth noting that her bio still reads "Dr Florence Obinim, Musician, Preacher," meaning the surname has not been entirely scrubbed from her page, even as the page's branding and handle have changed.

The move comes months after Florence stated in a June 2026 interview that she would be willing to drop the "Obinim" surname from her stage name if her husband requested it, saying at the time that a person's identity and calling matter more than a name.

Florence Obinim's rebranded profile was captured by TikTok account Tony Carl. See below.

Ghanaians react to Florence's name change

The development has sparked a wave of reactions online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Lady Nana Ama Saah🇬🇭🇺🇲🇨🇦 commented:

"marriage ankasa de3 hmmm...🥹 may God restore her happiness 🥰"

Geolegend commented:

"The thing called 'MARRIAGE'"

user4829997853402 commented:

"im loving maa florence...she has moved on ankasa"

🤴QUEEN AKUA GODDESS🫅🧜 commented:

"Awoo say that again oo I don't know why some women do that mistake 😕 properties together without your full name eei boi 😂😂😂😂 I will put all my names even the day I was born Akua I will add it 😏😏😂😂😂😂boi"

Obinim warns Afia Schwarzenegger amid ongoing saga

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Obinim warned media personality Afia Schwarzenegger and socialite Night Witch to expect legal action upon their return to Ghana, accusing both women of making defamatory statements against him over the years.

The warning, shared in a TikTok video on September 13, 2026, sparked mixed reactions online, with some followers questioning specific details of his claims.

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Source: YEN.com.gh