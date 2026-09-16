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Juliet Ibrahim's Behind A Lie Wins Three Awards at TINFF 2026
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Juliet Ibrahim's Behind A Lie Wins Three Awards at TINFF 2026

by  Ben-oni Blay
3 min read
  • Ghanaian actress, director and producer Juliet Ibrahim celebrated a major career milestone after her short film Behind A Lie, which she both directed and produced under her own banner
  • Behind A Lie picked up Best Short Film and Best Ghallywood Film, while Juliet Ibrahim herself won the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the production
  • Juliet Ibrahim took to Instagram hours after the ceremony to thank TINFF for recognising her work and to share photos of the award moment with fans and followers

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Ghanaian actress, director and producer Juliet Ibrahim has celebrated a major achievement after her short film Behind A Lie won three awards at the just-concluded Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) Awards in Toronto, Canada.

juliet ibrahim, behind a lie, juliet ibrahim tinff awards, behind a lie best short film, juliet ibrahim best supporting actress, behind a lie best ghallywood film
Juliet Ibrahim celebrates after her short film Behind A Lie wins three awards at the TINFF Awards in Toronto, Canada. Image credit: Juliet Ibrahim.
Source: Instagram

Behind A Lie is a short drama exploring domestic violence, resilience, and the truths often hidden behind silence, and Ibrahim wrote, directed and produced the project under her own banner, Juliet Ibrahim Studios.

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The film was officially selected for TINFF's 10th anniversary edition, TINFF@10, joining a shortlist of international projects competing across multiple categories.

Behind A Lie had already made its mark on the international festival circuit months before the TINFF win, having screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2026.

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Juliet Ibrahim's film wins three TINFF awards

Nine nominations came the film's way at the festival before it ultimately emerged victorious in three separate categories.

Behind A Lie won Best Short Film and Best Ghallywood Film, while Ibrahim herself picked up the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the production.

Juliet Ibrahim shared the news on Instagram about 10 hours after the ceremony, posting a photo from the event with a message thanking the festival for recognising her work.

Celebrating alongside other award-winning actors, directors and filmmakers at the ceremony, she also thanked photographer Anna Adams for capturing the moment.

The full Instagram post can be seen below.

Ghanaians react to Juliet Ibrahim's win

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Most reactions were congratulatory, with many Ghanaians celebrating the actress's latest achievement and one commenter saying he wants to watch the film immediately.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Edward Edward wrote:

"Congratulations my beautiful woman"

Richmond Tamakloe said:

"I need to get this film 'Behind A Lie' just now. Congratulations"

Temple Rufus indicated:

"Great job more breakthroughs and greater blessing are yet to locate you"

Owusu Appiah commented:

"Congratulations dear Juliet Ibrahim"

Uche Ambruse exclaimed:

"Congratulations!!"

Juliet Ibrahim opens up on remarrying

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Juliet Ibrahim disclosed on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z that she was open to remarrying, stressing that any future husband must respect her career and support her modern lifestyle.

She added that men who felt intimidated by her celebrity status simply were not right for her, describing the reaction as a useful filter for potential suitors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ben-oni Blay avatar

Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.

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