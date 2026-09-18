Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa hosted six outstanding WASSCE candidates from North Tongu on Friday, September 18, 2026

Three of the six brilliant students each recorded seven As in the WASSCE, with the remaining three earning between five and six As

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that all six students will receive MacBook computers and full scholarships through his MP's office

Foreign Affairs Minister and North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa welcomed six of the constituency's brightest WASSCE candidates to a special recognition event rewarding their exceptional academic performances with MacBook computers and full scholarships.

Okudzeto Ablakwa hosts 6 top 2026 WASSCE candidates from North Tongu and offers them a special reward. Image credit: Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Twitter

Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the gesture on his X page on Friday, September 18, 2026, sharing details of the meeting and the awards that will be channelled through his MP's office to support the students as they advance their education.

"I proudly hosted the best six WASSCE candidates from my beloved North Tongu," he wrote.

North Tongu's top six WASSCE performers

Leading the group of the 2026 WASSCE top performers are Freda Esenam Glah, Yvonne Kekeli Doe, and Japhet Akpaglo, each of whom achieved seven As in the examination. Joseph Sokpo followed closely with six As, while Omaro Sulley and Ewoenam Afua Eleblu each recorded five As.

The minister described the recognition as a deliberate effort to celebrate young people who demonstrate excellence in their studies and inspire others in the constituency to reach for higher standards.

"We must always celebrate our young achievers and motivate them to greater heights," Ablakwa stated.

Okudzeto Ablakwa's push to support academic excellence

Beyond the congratulations, Ablakwa also acknowledged the role of District Chief Executive Hon. Victoria Yawa Doe, praising her coordination in pulling the initiative together.

He also expressed pride in the students on behalf of Togbe Worgbedzi.

The scholarships and laptops are intended to ease the transition into higher education for the six candidates, who have just completed their secondary schooling.

The initiative reflects a broader commitment by the North Tongu MP to create tangible support structures for high-performing students in the area, ensuring that academic achievement translates into real opportunity.

The X post by Okudzeto Ablakwa is below.

Ablakwa promises PRESEC NSMQ champions dedicated bus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s promise to provide PRESEC-Legon’s NSMQ team with a dedicated bus and sponsor an all-expenses-paid holiday.

The pledges followed the school’s historic ninth National Science and Maths Quiz victory.

PRESEC-Legon’s latest triumph has strengthened its position as the competition’s record holder. Ablakwa’s personal reward adds to the celebrations and highlights the continuing support former students provide to their schools.

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Source: YEN.com.gh