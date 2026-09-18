Ireland has announced a fresh update for young people from selected countries hoping to live, work and travel in the country

The latest arrangement covers a limited number of countries, but one nationality stands out under the new rules

The special provision gives eligible applicants a longer opportunity to stay in Ireland

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Ireland has released a fresh update for young people from selected countries hoping to live, work and travel in the country.

The Working Holiday Authorisation allows eligible participants to stay in Ireland and take up employment without securing an employment permit in advance.

Ireland names one country whose citizens can stay for 2 years under its Working Holiday Visa scheme. Photo credit: MARTIN BERTRAND & Alexander W Helin/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, one participating country has been granted a longer stay period than the others under the arrangement.

Ireland lists countries eligible for Working Holiday Scheme

Ireland’s immigration authorities have confirmed that citizens of 10 countries and territories can apply for a Working Holiday Authorisation.

The programme is managed through Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs and provides eligible young people with an opportunity to live and work in the country.

The participating countries and territory are:

Andorra

Argentina

Australia

Canada

Chile

Hong Kong

Japan

New Zealand

Republic of Korea

United States of America

The number of places available under the scheme is limited each year, while people who are already living in Ireland when they apply are not eligible.

Successful applicants must also register with the relevant authorities after arriving in Ireland.

Canada gets special two-year stay allowance

The standard duration for participants under Ireland’s Working Holiday Scheme is up to 12 months.

However, Canadian citizens are covered by a special bilateral arrangement that allows them to remain in Ireland for up to two years.

This means Canadian participants can stay for twice as long as eligible citizens from the other nine participating countries and territory.

The longer period provides Canadian participants with additional time to work, gain experience and travel around Ireland during their stay.

What to know about Ireland’s Working Holiday Scheme

The scheme is designed to give young people from participating countries the opportunity to experience life in Ireland while taking up temporary employment.

Applicants are subject to the conditions of the relevant arrangements between Ireland and their country or territory, including annual quotas and registration requirements.

People considering the programme are therefore required to check the specific eligibility conditions that apply to their nationality before making their plans.

Ireland names countries eligible for special visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ireland’s Immigration Service had officially published the list of countries whose young citizens could apply for a Working Holiday Authorisation.

The scheme, backed by bilateral agreements, allowed successful applicants to live and work in Ireland for up to one year.

African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa did not appear on the eligibility list.

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Source: YEN.com.gh