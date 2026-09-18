Emotional scenes unfolded at the family home of late British-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo, as mourners struggled to come to terms with his sudden death

Fuse ODG and his wife visited the family house to pay their respects, joining other mourners gathered to honour the late rapper's memory together

Fuse ODG penned an emotional tribute on Instagram, describing Sway DaSafo as his inspiration, advisor, friend and brother, calling him the greatest rapper ever

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Emotional scenes played out at the family house of late British-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo, as mourners, including fellow musician Fuse ODG, gathered to pay their respects following his sudden death.

Emotional scenes at Sway DaSafo's family house as Fuse ODG visits to pay his respects. Image credit: Sway/Nsawam TV Online.

Source: Instagram

Sway DaSafo, real name Derek Andrew Safo, passed away at 44, with the news breaking on September 17, 2026. Officials had not confirmed a cause of death as of press time.

Though based in the UK, the rapper never lost touch with his Ghanaian roots, weaving his heritage into both his sound and his public persona throughout his career.

He first broke into British hip-hop in a major way when he clinched a MOBO Award for Best Hip Hop Act in 2005, a feat achieved before he had even signed to a label, and his debut album would go on to secure a Mercury Prize nomination.

Over the years, he worked alongside heavyweights like Akon, Ed Sheeran and Lupe Fiasco, with his collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie on "Lay Away" standing out as a career highlight.

His passing has reverberated across the music world, prompting an outpouring of grief from both fans and fellow artists in the UK and Ghana alike.

Fuse ODG and family visit Sway's family home

In a video shared by Nsawam TV online, some mourners were seen in tears as they struggled to come to terms with the death of Sway DaSafo at his father's house in Ghana.

The same account shared another video in which Fuse ODG could be seen arriving at the family house alongside his wife to pay their respects.

The video, in which Fuse ODG and his wife were seen consoling family members, captured the weight of grief hanging over the household as loved ones processed the sudden loss.

Below is the Facebook video of Fuse ODG's arrival at Sway's family home in Ghana.

Fuse ODG among celebrities mourning Sway DaSafo

Fuse ODG is among several celebrities who have publicly mourned Sway DaSafo since news of his death broke.

In an emotional tribute posted on his Instagram page, Fuse ODG described losing "a dear friend," reflecting on their journey from friendship to family.

He wrote:

"Watching you raise your FOUR children, even while you were unwell, was truly inspiring."

He went on to praise Sway's dedication to his children despite his health struggles, adding:

"You stayed active, taking them from place to place so they could experience life differently, educating them and raising them to become leaders."

Fuse ODG closed his message with a promise to look out for Sway's children going forward, describing him as his inspiration, advisor, friend and brother. He wrote:

"My inspiration. Our legend. My advisor. My friend. My brother Derek. The legendary Sway. The greatest rapper. Rest In Perfect Peace, my brother."

Fuse ODG's tribute to Sway is below.

Raquel shares emotional tribute to Sway DaSafo

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian singer Raquel, now known as Eli-Naa, also shared an emotional tribute to Sway DaSafo, recalling more than two decades of friendship between the pair.

On her Instagram page, she shared details of their final conversation, in which Sway had checked in on her just as he always did throughout their friendship, admitting she was struggling to come to terms with his death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh