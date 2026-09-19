Brian Ocansey, known for his role as Monster in Ghana's YOLO TV series, announced a major academic milestone on Instagram on Friday, September 18, 2026

The actor, who already holds a BSc in Information Technology from the University of Cape Coast, has now earned a new accolade from a university in Australia

Ocansey shared photos of himself in full graduation regalia alongside other snaps from his time overseas, with a caption for the post on his official social media page

Brian Ocansey, the Ghanaian actor best known for playing Monster in the beloved YOLO TV series, is celebrating a fresh academic achievement after graduating from Curtin University, a major public research university based in Perth, Western Australia.

Ghanaian actor Brian Ocansey, popularly known as Monster of YOLO series fame, graduates from the university in Australia. Photo source: Brian Ocansey-Monster

Source: Facebook

The popular YOLO actor announced the milestone on Instagram on Friday, September 18, 2026, sharing a series of photos that included him posing in a black graduation gown with a purple hood, alongside other images capturing moments from his life overseas.

His caption kept things short and powerful:

"I get backing 🙏🏽."

Ocansey also shared other photos showing his massive transformation in recent months after relocating from Ghana to Australia.

YOLO actor Brian Ocansey's academic journey

This is not the first time Ocansey, who tied the knot with his beautiful wife Millicent Ocansey earlier in 2026, is walking away from a tertiary institution with a degree.

The actor previously earned a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Information Technology from the University of Cape Coast in 2019, one of Ghana's most prestigious public universities.

Adding a second qualification from Curtin University in Australia marks a significant step forward in what appears to be a quietly impressive academic career running parallel to his entertainment work.

Ocansey has built a loyal fanbase through his on-screen presence alongside Aaron Adatsi, John Peasah and others in YOLO, a Ghanaian drama series that has resonated deeply with young audiences across the country for its frank portrayal of youth life, relationships, and ambition.

Seeing him thrive academically as well as professionally has clearly struck a chord with followers.

The Instagram post of YOLO TV series actor Brian Ocansey's graduation is below:

Fan reactions to Brian Ocansey's graduation abroad

The post drew warm congratulations from fans and fellow social media users.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from loved ones below:

@nana_quarmie_despite_jnr8 wrote:

"Congrats bro 🎉🎉."

@don45_klodn said:

"Looking good, bro."

@myz_santee commented:

"Alumni hostel president 😁."

Actor Opoku Bilson graduates from KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian comic actor Opoku Bilson’s graduation as a Registered Nurse from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

His achievement drew congratulatory messages from fellow content creators, friends and fans across Ghana.

Behind the milestone was an emotional story involving Opoku’s mother, who cried after watching an old video of herself praying for him four years earlier.

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Source: YEN.com.gh