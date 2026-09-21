A 2013 Marussia MR02 Formula One car has reportedly arrived in Ghana for businessman Osei Kwame Despite

The historic racing machine was used by Jules Bianchi and Max Chilton during the 2013 F1 season

The car carried an estimated value of £200,000 when it was offered at auction in 2016

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Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite has reportedly added a historic 2013 Marussia MR02 Formula One car to his impressive automobile collection.

Osei Kwame Despite adds historic Marussia MR02 F1 car to his collection. Image credit: despite_one

Source: UGC

A video circulating on social media showed the red-and-black single-seater being transported on a flatbed truck after its reported arrival in Ghana.

The unusual vehicle immediately attracted attention because it is a genuine Formula One racing machine rather than a conventional luxury road car.

Although reports have linked the vehicle to Despite, the businessman has yet to publicly confirm the acquisition or disclose how much was paid for it.

History of the Marussia MR02

The MR02 was developed for the Marussia F1 Team and competed throughout the 2013 Formula One season. It was driven by French racer Jules Bianchi and British driver Max Chilton.

Designed under the leadership of technical director Pat Symonds, the car was powered by a 2.4-litre Cosworth V8 engine and featured a seven-speed gearbox.

It was also Marussia’s first Formula One car to incorporate a Kinetic Energy Recovery System. Racecar Engineering reported that the model combined wind-tunnel testing with computational fluid dynamics during its development.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Bianchi recorded the car’s best result by finishing 13th at the Malaysian Grand Prix. Marussia ended the season in 10th position in the Constructors’ Championship despite failing to score a point.

Car valued at £200,000

The MR02 was among four former Marussia and Racing cars offered for auction in 2016 following the team’s financial difficulties.

It carried an estimated value of £200,000 at the time, although that figure does not confirm Despite’s reported purchase price. Sky Sports noted that the cars were sold as collectors’ items and were not ready for ordinary driving.

If confirmed, the acquisition would add a rare piece of Formula One history to Despite’s well-known collection of luxury and vintage vehicles.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Special Gardens apartments emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the TikTok footage of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's sprawling 600-building Special Gardens apartment complex in Oyarifa, Accra, which stirred up conversations among Ghanaians regarding housing standards in the country.

Many reflected on how this development contrasts with typical living conditions, igniting discussions about what true luxury means in Ghana today.

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Source: YEN.com.gh