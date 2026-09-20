English-born Ghanaian attacker Daniel Adu-Adjei produced a standout display in Rijeka's win over Hajduk Split on Sunday

Adu-Adjei set up two goals before netting himself, taking his season tally to four goals and three assists in six appearances

The 21-year-old has spoken publicly about his desire to represent Ghana at international level

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Daniel Adu-Adjei delivered one of his finest performances of the season on September 20, scoring once and registering two assists as HNK Rijeka defeated Hajduk Split in the Croatian top flight.

The 21-year-old English-born Ghanaian forward had a hand in all three of Rijeka's goals, cementing his status as one of the most effective attackers in the division at this stage of the campaign.

Daniel Adu-Adjei scores and provides two assists for HNK Rijeka in the Croatian top flight. Photos by Nicolò Campo and Pixsell/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Adu-Adjei shines in Croatian derby

Rijeka took the lead in the 32nd minute when Adu-Adjei played in Portuguese midfielder Tiago Dantas, who converted to open the scoring.

The former AFC Bournemouth youngster continued to cause problems for the Hajduk defence and, just before the break, turned provider again, this time for Italian midfielder Samuele Vignato, whose finish gave Rijeka a two-goal cushion heading into the interval.

Adu-Adjei rounded off his afternoon shortly after the restart, getting on the scoresheet himself before the hour mark to complete a commanding 3-0 result for his side.

The performance brought his season totals to four goals and three assists across seven Croatian league matches, per Transfermarkt.

Adu-Adjei's Ghana call-up ambitions

Beyond his club form, Adu-Adjei has made clear his international intentions.

Speaking in 2025 during his stint with Bournemouth, he said, as cited by Ghanasoccernet:

"I'd love to play for Ghana. Both my parents were born and raised there. It would be an honour to represent the country they come from."

With both parents from Ghana, he is eligible to represent the Black Stars, and his current level of output in European football is likely to bring him to the attention of Ghana Football Association selectors.

Unfortunately, he was overlooked in Carlos Queiroz's recent 24-man squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Despite his absence, Adu-Adjei's development will continue to be watched closely by Ghanaian football followers as he builds on an encouraging start to life in Croatia.

Eddie Nketiah set for Ghana switch

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that English-born Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah was reportedly close to switching his international allegiance to Ghana.

The Crystal Palace forward, born in South London to Ghanaian parents, remains eligible to represent the Black Stars.

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Source: YEN.com.gh