Criss Waddle has revived his long-running back-and-forth with spiritualist Ajagurajah, taking a fresh jab at him in his newly released song, “Settings”

The musician referenced Ajagurajah's earlier demand for two cows to perform a spiritual exercise after claiming he had seen danger approaching Waddle from abroad

Kwaw Kese also appeared to add to the jab at the end of the song, dropping a line about “different types of prophecies” that caught fans' attention

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Musician Criss Waddle has taken a fresh jab at spiritualist Ajagurajah in his newly released song, "Settings," reigniting a saga between the pair that first began months earlier.

Criss Waddle takes a fresh jab at Ajagurajah in his newly released song, "Settings." Image credit: Criss Waddle.

Source: UGC

The pair's history dates back to June 2026, when Ajagurajah publicly claimed he had foreseen "bad winds" approaching Criss Waddle from abroad and demanded two cows to perform a spiritual exercise to avert the danger.

Criss Waddle publicly clapped back at the time, questioning the request, while Ajagurajah later walked back his comments amid backlash and admitted he now regrets speaking publicly about the musician.

Criss Waddle jabs Ajagurajah in "Settings"

In the song, Criss Waddle references the earlier cow saga directly, rapping:

"You wanted two cows from me, but the key didn't work."

At the end of the track, fellow musician Kwaw Kese, who was featured on the song, closed things out with a pointed line of his own: "Different types of prophecies."

The TikTok video of Criss Waddle's new song is below.

Fans react to Criss Waddle's jab at Ajagurajah

The song quickly caught fans' attention, with many picking up on the reference to Ajagurajah and reacting with amusement online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

😇 wrote:

"Wogye me two cows, key natom. Herrh waddle 😂😂"

Official_eyecon1 said:

"The first line is for ajaguraja 😂"

Ernesto Von Gott commented:

"he collect bar for one side 🤣🤣🤣, TM boy no dey lose battle da🥰"

JAY added:

"TM Boys 🔥🔥🔥 the prophecy line di3 I know ebi opana p33333 😆😆😆😆"

Ajagurajah clashes with brother amid family feud

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ajagurajah clashed with his elder brother, Yaw Boakye, during a TikTok Live session, revealing a long-standing feud involving police reports and spiritual claims.

During the confrontation, Ajagurajah admitted he had played a role in his brother's arrest, while Yaw Boakye offered a different account, alleging Ajagurajah reported him for refusing to join him in running his church.

The heated exchange also turned to spiritual matters, with Ajagurajah claiming he had used his powers to take away his brother's "bright destiny."

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh