Kwaw Kese has pushed back against President Mahama's claim that Accra's flooding is not an engineering problem in a statement shared online on June 1, 2026

The rapper pointed to inadequate drainage systems and poorly designed infrastructure, citing the Klagon Bridge as a specific example of failing flood management

Kwaw Kese's remarks drew mixed reactions online, with some Ghanaians backing his position while others argued that human behaviour remains the root cause

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has challeged President John Dramani Mahama's position on Accra's flooding crisis, publicly disagreeing with the assertion that engineering plays no significant role in the city's annual flood after the June 29, 2026 disaster.

Ghanaian artist Kwaw Kese challenges President John Dramani Mahama over Accra floods after the June 29 disaster. Image credit; KwawKese

Source: Facebook

In a post shared online on June 1, 2026, following severe flooding that submerged roads and displaced residents across Greater Accra, the musician made clear he was not willing to let the claim go unchallenged, even while expressing admiration for President Mahama.

"Mr. President, we love and respect you, but we disagree with your assertion that Accra's flooding is not an engineering problem," Kwaw Kese wrote.

The rapper argued that several communities across the capital are let down by drainage systems that were poorly designed from the outset.

Kwaw Kese pointed specifically to the Klagon Bridge, suggesting that the culverts running beneath it are too narrow to accommodate the sheer volume of water generated during heavy downpours, causing overflow into surrounding areas.

While he acknowledged that illegal dumping of waste into gutters and poor sanitation habits add to the problem, Kwaw Kese insisted these issues do not absolve planners and engineers of responsibility.

In his view, flawed infrastructure decisions sit at the heart of the recurring crisis.

His remarks arrive amid a wider public conversation about what is truly driving the floods hitting Accra year after year.

The Instagram video of Kwaw Kese speaking about Accra floods is below:

Reactions to Kwaw Kese's President Mahama challenge

The post attracted a stream of comments from Ghanaians weighing in on the flooding debate.

@brainarch_designz wrote:

"I agree with you 💯"

@_sir_abdul said:

"The MMDCE's, sanitation and engineering departments are just sleeping on the job. Because of elections MP's are rather taking the heat. They are telling citizens to be disciplined while people are spared from dumping in gutters"

@Henry commented:

"Speaking facts"

Flooding destroys vehicles in Accra

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a devastating flash flood struck the upscale Tse Addo residential area in Accra, leaving several expensive luxury cars completely submerged following a heavy morning downpour.

In a viral video shared on Instagram by @temajesusofficial, multiple vehicles, including high-end sedans and SUVs, parked directly in front of modern apartment blocks, were seen nearly fully covered by the floodwater.

Source: YEN.com.gh