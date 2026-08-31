Brighton midfielder Malick Yalcouyé attracted widespread attention after scoring against Chelsea in the Premier League in August

He went on to score his debut goal for Ivory Coast against Ghana a month later in the AFCON 2027 qualifier

The 20-year-old Ivorian's noticeably receding hairline led many online to question his age, with some accusing him of falsifying it

A source from his home nation has since revealed a medical condition that explains Yalcouyé's appearance

Malick Yalcouyé found himself at the centre of unexpected attention following his goal against Chelsea in the Premier League on August 30 — not for the strike itself, but for how he looks.

The 20-year-old Ivorian, who came through the ASEC Mimosas academy, has a noticeably receding hairline that gives him the appearance of someone considerably older.

Malick Yalcouyé scored his debut goal for Ivory Coast in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Ghana on September 24, 2026. Photo by ANP.

Source: Getty Images

That observation quickly spread across social media, with a number of people alleging that Yalcouyé, like several players from sub-Saharan Africa before him, had falsified his date of birth.

The medical truth behind Yalcouyé's looks

Those claims have since been addressed by journalist Dobe Aboubacar, who revealed that Yalcouyé suffers from chronic alopecia.

The condition refers to persistent or long-term hair loss and can arise from a range of underlying causes.

Below is Dobe's post on X:

Doctors recognise several forms of the condition. Androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male-pattern baldness, is among the most widespread.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder that causes hair to fall out in patches.

Traction alopecia results from repeated tension on the scalp, while telogen effluvium involves prolonged excessive shedding often triggered by stress, illness, hormonal shifts, or poor nutrition.

In Yalcouyé's case, the condition is medical rather than a reflection of his age, setting his situation apart from the age-fraud controversies that have historically surrounded African footballers.

Yalcouyé downs Ghana in AFCON 2027 qualifier

Almost a month after scoring against Chelsea, Brighton star Malick Yalcouyé was once again on target as Côte d’Ivoire defeated Ghana 2-0 in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Yalcouyé produced a moment of individual brilliance to break the deadlock, driving through Ghana’s midfield before unleashing an unstoppable strike beyond Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Watch Yalcouyé's goal vs Ghana, as shared on X:

The Brighton midfielder was influential at both ends of the pitch, later winning the penalty that helped Côte d’Ivoire put the game beyond Ghana’s reach and end any hopes of a late comeback.

According to Flashscore, Yalcouyé won eight duels, made two tackles, one interception and two recoveries, while completing seven progressive carries and recording a 91% passing accuracy.

He will now look to maintain his impressive form when Côte d’Ivoire face Somalia on September 29.

Yalcouyé's rise to Brighton

Away from the speculation about his appearance, Yalcouyé's footballing pedigree speaks for itself.

According to Sun Sport, Brighton signed him from Swedish club IFK Göteborg last summer for £6 million.

He had only joined the Allsvenskan side months earlier in February 2024 for roughly €400,000, making the turnaround in his valuation remarkable.

Watch a compilation of Yalcouyé's performance vs Chelsea, as shared on X:

During his time in Sweden, Yalcouyé earned comparisons to N'Golo Kanté for his relentless energy, ability to cover ground, and instinct for winning the ball.

If his performance against Chelsea is anything to go by, those comparisons may not be far off the mark, and his ability on the pitch may well prove a more compelling conversation than his appearance.

Brighton coach reportedly gets hair transplant

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler had reportedly undergone a hair transplant ahead of the new Premier League season.

Fans quickly noticed the change during a recent post-match press conference and took to social media to react.

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Source: YEN.com.gh