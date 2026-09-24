Canada announced that nationals who would normally require an electronic travel authorisation are exempt when entering by land or sea

Four categories of travellers qualify for the waiver, covering private vehicles, coaches, rail and cruise ship arrivals

A separate rule applies to a specific maritime route from a French territory, where the eTA requirement remains in force

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Canada has clarified its entry rules for travellers arriving by land or water, confirming that the electronic travel authorisation (eTA) is not required for a defined group of visitors who would otherwise need one.

The update specified that nationals of countries where an eTA is ordinarily mandatory are relieved of that obligation when they complete their journey into Canada over land or by sea.

Canada announced that nationals who would normally require an electronic travel authorisation are exempt when entering by land or sea. Credit: Dave Chan

Source: Getty Images

However, a valid passport remains a firm condition of entry regardless of the mode of travel.

Canadian authorities identified four distinct categories of arrivals to whom the waiver applies. The first covers individuals who cross into Canada in a private motor vehicle.

The second applies to passengers travelling on a coach service. The third covers those arriving by rail. The fourth extends to sea arrivals, and officials confirmed that this category includes passengers aboard large leisure cruise ships.

Across all four categories, the eTA is not required at the point of entry. The passport requirement, however, remains in place for each group and continues to serve as the primary document needed for admission.

Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon Exception

A separate and more specific arrangement governs one particular sea route. Travellers departing from Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, a French territory in the North Atlantic, on a vessel that is not a cruise ship are not covered by the general waiver.

In that specific situation, the eTA must be obtained before boarding the vessel. Without it, travellers will not be permitted to embark.

The distinction drawn is between the broad land and sea arrival exemption that applies across most entry routes into Canada, and this particular maritime corridor from the French territory, where the standard eTA obligation remains fully in effect.

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Applicants must be at least 4 years old and no older than 17 when submitting their application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh