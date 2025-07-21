Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael has called on President John Dramani Mahama to invest in the creative sector

The Neat FM presenter reminded the president of his campaign promises to support the entertainment industry

Some social media users have commented on Ola Michael's video that UTV posted on their X platform

Ola Michael, a prominent media personality and entertainment critic, has unequivocally stated that he believes President John Dramani Mahama is the key figure capable of revitalising Ghana’s struggling movie industry.

In a passionate discussion on the popular entertainment show United Showbiz, aired on July 19, 2025, Ola emphasised that President Mahama has been the only leader to demonstrate a genuine and sustained interest in the creative arts sector.

Ola Michael says President Mahama can revive the Ghanaian movie industry. Photo credit: @utv.

Ola Michael expressed a sense of urgency, arguing that if President Mahama was unable to breathe new life into the industry, then no subsequent government would be equipped to do so.

"President Mahama is my singular hope for reviving the movie industry. If he fails to make a meaningful impact, I firmly believe that no one else can save it from the brink of collapse."

"This administration’s support is crucial for the survival of the industry; without it, we risk losing everything. Mahama has consistently shown a commitment to the arts, which isn't a new development, as he has been involved since his first term in office," he stated emphatically.

Ola Michael talks about NDC campaign promises

Ola Michael also took the opportunity to remind the president of a critical promise he made to industry creatives to convene an annual meeting to discuss the challenges and future initiatives related to the movie sector.

He voiced concern that the year is well underway, yet such a meeting had not yet taken place.

"He pledged to meet with creatives every year to address our concerns, and now that we are already past the halfway mark of the year, I find it uncertain whether this meeting will happen. I want to gently remind him of this commitment, as it is vital for us not to lose our footing against our challenges," he added

Ola Michael praises President Mahama on UTV

Further elaborating on Mahama's legacy of support for the arts, Ola pointed out that since assuming the presidency full-time in 2012, following the untimely passing of former President John Evans Atta Mills, Mahama has consistently advocated for the creative sector.

This advocacy culminated in the establishment of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts during his administration, underscoring his dedication to nurturing the arts.

"From 2012, when Mahama fully took on the presidency, his unwavering interest in the creative sector led to the incorporation of arts within the tourism ministry. His support has been a constant throughout his time in office," Ola remarked.

Ola Michael blasts Empress Gifty after Paluta's brouhaha

Ola Michael called out Empress Gifty, addressing a situation where Bullgod made derogatory comments about artist King Paluta during the live broadcast.

This incident followed an online uproar stemming from a viral video in which King Paluta insulted a fan at a London concert, an event that drew significant media attention.

During the episode on Sunday, July 13, 2025, Ola Michael questioned Empress Gifty, expressing his disappointment that she did not intervene to prompt Bullgod to retract his insulting remarks about King Paluta.

He emphasised that such comments not only fail to contribute to constructive dialogue but also damage King Paluta's public image and reputation.

Ola Michael reacts to Suzy Pinamang's incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about media personality Ola Michael, who has responded to Suzy Pinamang's shooting.

A video of Kofi Adoma, who had a similar fate, appeared online hours after the young Advertist Day student's event.

In a viral video, Ola Michael was overcome with emotion when he shared his honest opinion about the incident.

