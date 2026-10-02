Qatar Names African Countries Whose Officials Can Enter Without Prior Visas

Qatar's government published an official list of 19 countries whose diplomatic and official passport holders can enter the country without a visa

Only three African nations made the list, Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria, each with specific passport type conditions

Qatar set a 90-day stay limit and confirmed that eligible travellers will not need an exit permit when leaving the country

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Qatar's government has released an official list of 19 countries whose holders of diplomatic and official passports are permitted to enter Qatar without obtaining a visa beforehand, with only three African nations included in the arrangement.

The list, published by Qatar's ministry, covers a range of passport categories that vary by country. Among the 19 nations, Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria are the sole African representatives.

Qatar's visa-free list covers diplomatic and official passport holders from 19 countries. Image credit: Pablo Jeffs Munizaga, The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Which African countries made Qatar's visa-free list

Moroccan officials travelling on diplomatic or service passports qualify for visa-free entry into Qatar. Tunisian nationals holding diplomatic or special passports are similarly covered, as are Algerian officials travelling on diplomatic or special passports.

The arrangement is strictly tied to passport type. An official from any of the three countries travelling on a standard or regular passport falls outside the scope of this agreement and must complete the standard visa application process before travelling to Qatar.

Conditions attached to Qatar's visa-free entry

Qatar's ministry specified that eligible passport holders may enter the country without a visa and remain for a maximum of 90 days within a single trip, or across multiple entries within a six-month period, in accordance with Qatar's bilateral agreements and its entry and exit regulatory framework.

One notable feature of the arrangement is the exemption from exit permit requirements. Qatar has historically applied exit permit conditions to certain categories of travellers, making this exemption a meaningful distinction for officials covered under the bilateral agreements.

The list includes 16 additional non-African countries, though no further details on those nations were provided in the ministry's published information.

Qatar announces daily fines for foreigners overstaying visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar announced financial penalties for visitors and expatriates who fail to comply with the country's visa and residency regulations.

Anyone entering Qatar on a family visit visa receives a one-month permitted stay.

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Source: YEN.com.gh