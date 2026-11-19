Nana Aba Anamoah took to X on Thursday, November 19, 2026, to publicly honour Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku

Her praise followed a tense confrontation between Opoku and a University of Ghana hostel manager during an official inspection

The incident reignited debate over whether the Rent Control Department has authority over university-managed accommodation

Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has thrown her weight behind Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku, declaring him her 'Man of the Year' just days after he clashed with a hostel manager at the University of Ghana.

Nana Aba Anamoah names Rent Control Boss Frederick Opoku her 'Man of the Year' after a UG hostel clash. Image credit: Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

The veteran media personality shared her endorsement on X on Thursday, November 19, 2026, writing:

"The Rent Control boss is my man of the year."

Nana Aba Anamoah's post came roughly 48 hours after footage of Opoku's heated exchange with a hostel manager began circulating widely online.

What sparked Rent Control boss's confrontation at UG

The incident unfolded when the Rent Control Department conducted an inspection of hostel facilities at the University of Ghana.

During the visit, the hostel manager challenged the Commissioner's presence and reportedly invoked the name of President John Dramani Mahama in an apparent bid to question his authority.

Opoku refused to back down, asserting that the Rent Control Department held the legal mandate to inspect such facilities.

The exchange grew increasingly tense, with both parties trading strong words before the confrontation drew to a close.

The X post by Nana Aba Anamoah is below.

Rent Control Authority under scrutiny

The University of Ghana Enterprise Limited (UGEL), which oversees some of the institution's accommodation blocks, has since weighed in on the matter.

UGEL argued that its hostels do not function as conventional rental properties and questioned whether the Rent Act applies to university-managed accommodation at all.

The standoff has reignited a broader conversation about the scope of the Rent Control Department's jurisdiction and the legal classification of student housing run by public universities.

Nana Aba's post has added fresh momentum to the public debate, with many Ghanaians closely watching how the situation develops and what it means for student accommodation regulation going forward.

Rent Control vow against UG hostel fee hike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Rent Control Commissioner Frederick Opoku’s warning to the University of Ghana over hostel fee increases for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Students have petitioned the department, which says it may seek a court injunction if the university raises fees without approval.

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Source: YEN.com.gh