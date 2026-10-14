Media personality AJ Poundz has signed an ambassadorial deal with PZ Cussons Ghana, taking on a new role with two of its popular household brands

The company has explained why it chose the mother of three for the role, and it also shared what consumers should expect from the partnership

AJ Poundz described the deal as a significant responsibility and shared how she felt when she first received the call about her new ambassadorial role

Media personality AJ Poundz has landed an ambassadorial deal with PZ Cussons Ghana.

AJ Poundz signs her ambassador agreement with PZ Cussons Ghana for CAMEL and Cussons Baby. Photo source: AJ Poundz/Facebook, TV3.

Source: UGC

AJ Poundz is a Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur known for her work on Onua TV.

In June 2025, she stepped in as a temporary host of Onua Showtime while Nana Ama McBrown was on an extended break for health reasons.

She hosted her final episode of the show on August 24, 2025, after McBrown returned. Describing herself as a utility player at Onua TV and Onua 95.1 FM, she thanked McBrown for her trust and support.

AJ Poundz signs PZ Cussons ambassadorial deal

The new deal makes AJ Poundz the Family Care Ambassador for CAMEL Antiseptic and Cussons Baby, two brands under PZ Cussons Ghana.

On Wednesday, October 14, 2026, she officially signed the ambassador agreement at an unveiling ceremony, formalising her partnership with the two brands.

According to the company, the partnership aims to strengthen the brands’ connection with Ghanaian households by promoting hygiene, protection and baby care.

PZ Cussons Ghana said her experience as a mother of three would help the brands engage consumers in a relatable way.

She described the opportunity as a significant responsibility and said she was overjoyed and grateful when she received the call.

The Instagram video of AJ Poundz, in which she signs her ambassador agreement with PZ Cussons Ghana, is below.

McBrown and Baby Maxine land Indomie deal

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxine, landed an ambassadorial deal with noodle brand Indomie.

On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the actress announced the partnership in an Instagram post while wearing a branded Indomie T-shirt.

In her caption, she thanked God for the new opportunity. Baby Maxine also made her commercial debut in an Indomie advertisement, appearing confident on camera.

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Source: YEN.com.gh