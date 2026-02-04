American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly called IShowSpeed, has officially announced his new nationality to the world

The YouTuber has made his Ghanaian mother proud as he embraced his roots after his historic visit to Ghana

Some social media users have commented on a post about Gossip 24's new post about IShowSpeed's nationality

American streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed has officially added Ghana to his nationality section on his Wikipedia page.

The 21-year-old content creator, Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly called IShowSpeed, visited Ghana on January 26, 2026, as part of his African tour.

IShowSpeed makes his mom proud as he adds Ghana to his nationality on Wikipedia. Photo credit: @gossip24.

Source: Instagram

IShowSpeed adds Ghana to his nationality

American streamer IShowSpeed, known among Ghanaians as Berima Kofi Akufo, has officially made his motherland proud after he added Ghana as his second nationality on his Wikipedia page.

According to research by YEN.com.gh, it is unclear whether the YouTuber made the changes himself or if it was edited by one of his million followers.

During his visit to Ghana, IShowSpeed expressed his love for the country's unique culture, hospitality and even mentioned buying a house in the motherland.

This new change has been described by many as a great decision after his life-changing experience in Eastern and the Greater Accra Region.

The Instagram post is below:

IShowSpeed enjoys massage in Ghana

ShowSpeed’s Ghana visit was nothing short of unforgettable, as the popular streamer fully immersed himself in the country’s culture, nature, and traditions.

His day began on a calm and refreshing note at the Asenema Waterfall in Akropong, where Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya treated him to a nature-themed massage by beautiful Ghanaian women.

During the livestream, he openly praised Ghanaians for their warmth and hospitality, while members of his team and security also joined in and enjoyed the moment.

IShowSpeed was also spotted at Miss Malaika contestant Hamamat Montia's shea butter musuem where he enjoyed a perfect shea butter massage, which sparked conversation on Instagram.

The Instagram video is below:

IShowSpeed visits Okuapemhene in Eastern region

YouTuber IShowSpeed showed off his ability to quickly adapt to local customs. A viral video captured him performing a traditional dance at the palace of Okuapemhene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.

Carefully mimicking the gestures of a palace kinsman, the 21-year-old won over the people with his dance moves, which sparked laughter and applause from those present, while viewers online admired Ghana’s rich traditions.

To top it all off, IShowSpeed took part in a traditional outdoor naming ceremony, where he underwent a spiritual bath and was given the name Berima Kofi Akuffo, symbolising his acceptance into the community and a deeper connection to his roots.

The Instagram video is below:

IShowSpeed to start donation campaign in Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about streamer IShowSpeed, who shared plans of starting a donation campaign in Africa after his tour.

The American streamer made this announcement before he ended his live broadcast, which was viewed by over 50 million people.

Some social media users applauded the YouTuber for giving back to various communities after receiving so much love.

Source: YEN.com.gh