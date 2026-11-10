Highlife legend Gyedu-Blay Ambolley treated veteran actor Fred Amugi and Flora Tissue’s Marketing Director, Barbara Baaba Incoom, to an acapella performance during their visit

The visit formed part of Flora’s 50 Acts of Care campaign, which seeks to reconnect with some of Ghana’s iconic personalities in the creative industry

A video of the touching moment has stirred emotional reactions online, with many fans commenting on the veteran musician’s appearance in the trending TikTok clip

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Highlife legend Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has got many fans emotional after he serenaded veteran actor Fred Amugi during a special visit.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley serenades Fred Amugi during a Flora Tissue visit. Photo source: Tina News GH/TikTok, Ambolley/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The visit was organised under Flora Tissue’s 50 Acts of Care campaign, with Amugi serving as the brand’s ambassador.

Accompanying him was Barbara Baaba Incoom, the Marketing Director of Flora Tissue. Tina News GH shared a video of the moment on TikTok on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Ambolley, popularly known as the Simigwa Do Man, is one of Ghana’s most celebrated highlife musicians. Earlier this year, he starred alongside Amugi in the stage play I Told You So, which toured several cities in Ghana.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s acapella for Fred Amugi

In the video, the 79-year-old musician performed one of his favourite songs acapella for his guests.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and a black cap bearing the name of his stage play, Ambolley sang with passion as he pointed at the camera.

After the performance, he thanked Amugi and the Flora team for the visit. Notably, the gesture was part of the brand’s efforts to celebrate and reconnect with Ghana’s icons.

The TikTok video from Tina News GH, in which Gyedu-Blay Ambolley serenades Fred Amugi, is below.

Fans react to Ambolley’s aged look

Many fans were emotional to see how much the legend has aged, while others celebrated him as a true legend. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

adwoa_delzy said:

“Eeih he has changed oo.”

W4 WRONDY said:

“Mr Blay has really grown old and changed. He’s legend indeed.”

SIMA’S WEAR said:

“Our legends are growing.”

Bismark Asare said:

“My biggest fear is old age.”

richie91210 said:

“Lord give me strength in my old age.”

Florence Obinim, Benedicta Gafah meet at concert

Elsewhere, YEN.com.gh reported that Florence Obinim and actress Benedicta Gafah crossed paths at Piesie Esther’s Flora Made By Grace concert in Accra on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

In a video from the event, Florence reached over and touched Benedicta’s cheek, after which the actress touched her chin twice. The moment sparked mixed reactions, as the two have reportedly been at odds for much of 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh