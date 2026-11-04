Former Adom TV presenter Nana Yaa Brefo has started a new journey in the United States and shared photos of herself wearing light blue scrubs

The broadcaster, who relocated to the US earlier this year, asked her many followers not to try guessing and promised to explain everything fully later

Many social media users have speculated about the new journey, while others have urged the former presenter to keep some aspects of her life private

Former Adom TV presenter Nana Yaa Brefo has started a new journey in the United States and shared photos of herself in scrubs.

Nana Yaa Brefo starts a new journey in the US and asks fans not to guess what it is. Photo source: Nana Yaa Brefo.

Source: Facebook

The broadcaster relocated to the US in early 2026. Shortly after her move, she announced that she had started working as an Uber driver, sparking debate on social media.

Nana Yaa later denied claims that she was broke, explaining her reasons for relocating. Her journey abroad has since been closely followed by her fans in Ghana.

Many were left curious after her latest post on Facebook.

Nana Yaa Brefo shares photos in scrubs

In the photos, Nana Yaa wore blue scrubs, a disposable hair cap and blue-framed glasses. Posing in what appeared to be a staff room, she looked calmly into the camera.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

“Starting another journey today pls do not try guessing will explain later fam.”

The former presenter did not say what the new journey was. Her post has since sparked guesses from many of her followers.

The Facebook post by Nana Yaa Brefo, in which she shares photos of herself in scrubs, is below.

Fans react to Nana Yaa Brefo’s new journey

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some guessing the new role and others urging her to keep her life private. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Ruth Amoah said:

“Possibly sterilisation technician. Short certification. Pays decently well.”

Donalds Lumor Lumor said:

“Such things, I believe, should be very personal. Not everything you put out here. My thought, though.”

Kwadwo Amoako said:

“Always in a hurry to make people know what is happening in your life.”

Tony Bwuoy said:

“Then relax as well. Don’t put everything here.”

Nana Kofi Antwi said:

“So you people don’t have a private life? Errr, boi.”

Nana Yaa Brefo’s second job in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Yaa Brefo had announced a second job in the US alongside her work as an Uber driver. In a video shared on Facebook in February 2026, she said she was available to serve as a master of ceremonies at events.

These included funerals, weddings and parties. She also shared her contact details for bookings. Around the same time, Ghanaian social commentator Kevin Taylor offered to gift her a Toyota Camry, which she accepted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh