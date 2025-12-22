Appiah Biblical has shared some allegations about Agradaa's case with EOCO after his recent victory over her in court

In a video, the prophet explained the reasons behind Agradaa's regular visits to the EOCO headquarters before her sentencing

Appiah Biblical's allegations about Agradaa's case with EOCO have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Prophet Appiah Biblical has made some serious allegations about the imprisoned televangelist Agradaa regarding her case with the Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO).

The embattled Agradaa is currently incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison after she was sentenced to a 15-year jail term at an Accra Circuit Court for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences on July 3, 2025.

She was accused of defrauding church attendees of varying sums of money after advertising her money-doubling abilities.

The prosecution's case centred on Agradaa's activities on Today's TV and various social media platforms, where she allegedly advertised a money-doubling scheme.

Before her prison sentencing, the televangelist was invited to the EOCO office for another case, with rumours claiming that she had been under investigation for alleged money-laundering offences.

Agradaa denied the allegations, claiming that a former employee had plotted to sabotage her by reporting her to the security agency.

Appiah Biblical shares allegations about Agradaa, EOCO

In an interview with actress and TV Nayas 1 on Angel TV on Sunday, December 21, 2025, Appiah Biblical alleged that EOCO invited Agradaa for questioning after she transferred GH₵ 7 million into her general manager's accounts.

He claimed that the televangelist's general manager, known as Kudos, was also invited to EOCO for questioning.

Appiah Biblical claimed that EOCO had launched investigations into the matter before Agradaa was sentenced to her 15-year prison term.

The TikTok video of Appiah Biblical speaking on Agradaa's case with EOCO is below:

Agradaa's case with Appiah Biblical

On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, a judge fined Agradaa GH₵12,000 and ordered her to pay GH₵50,000 in compensation to Appiah Biblical to end their legal case.

Speaking to the media after the court session, Agradaa's lawyer detailed the court ruling and the punishment meted out to his client.

He noted that he and his client successfully finalised an agreement with the government during a meeting with the Attorney General, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine.

The Instagram video of Agradaa's lawyer speaking after the court session is below:

Why was Agradaa fined?

Agradaa and two other individuals, including her brother 1Gig, were accused of breaching the Cybersecurity Act after they allegedly shared explicit images of Appiah Biblical on Thunder TV (now Today TV) in 2021.

The two individuals had been involved in a publicised feud concerning an amount of GH¢10,000, which the televangelist claimed was owed to her.

Agradaa was arrested and charged with possession of indecent materials after Appiah Biblical filed a police case.

The court later granted her bail amounting to GH¢200,000, with the requirement of two justified sureties on July 18, 2024. She was reported to have made derogatory comments about the images.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, a judge ordered the Heaven Way International Ministries founder to be brought from Nsawam Prison to appear for a final ruling in the case.

The embattled televangelist later sought a plea bargain agreement with Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine in the case.

Reactions to Appiah's allegations against Agradaa

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Star girl commented:

"This man is talking too much."

Albertaantwi90 said:

"Why is this one talking plenty like this."

Celebrity Beauty Clinic wrote:

"Enemies of progress you are still talking about her."

Rasta speaks on Agradaa after prison visit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Blakk Rasta spoke about Agradaa's situation after he visited the Nsawam female prison.

In a video, the controversial radio presenter recounted the evangelical work of the Heaven Way church founder in prison.

Blakk Rasta also detailed the numerous visits Agradaa had received from many Ghanaians since her sentencing.

