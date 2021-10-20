The wife of embattled pastor, Jesus Ahuofe, Viviana Appiah, has accused the police of treating her husband unfairly in the fake Shatta Wale shooting saga.

She has wondered why the police are still keeping the husband in custody without arraigning him in court for him to be tried.

In an interview with Citinewsroom, the pastor's wife said she was told by the police that they were keeping her husband following an "order from above".

But the pastor's wife rubbished the said order from above and said the fair thing to be done is for the police to take her husband to court.

They’ve been keeping my husband here and saying it’s an order from above. So we want to know the order from above and prove what my husband has done bad, or take us to court for us to go and prove our case there.”

Arrest of Jesus Ahuofe

Jesus Ahuofe, known in private life as Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, was arrested on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, following Shatta Wale's fake shooting reports.

He had gone to Accra FM for a show when the police clamped him down.

Video of Shatta Wale's shooting prophecy

Meanwhile, Bishop Stephen Akwasi, known popularly as Jesus Ahuofe had predicted earlier that Shatta Wale would be shot.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, the bishop mentioned that Shatta Wale would be shot Monday, October 18, 2021, and that would lead to his death.

Shooting prank

Following the pastor's 'prophecy', Shatta shook Ghana with a shooting prank.

He was reported to have been shot by some unknown gunmen at his East Legon mansion on Monday, October 18, 2021, just a day after celebrating his birthday.

This was confirmed by his spokesperson, Nana Dope, who has also been arrested together with one other person.

