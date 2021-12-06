Bridget Otoo: Presenter Looking to Marry Ghanaian man who can Cook and Clean 24/7
- Media personality, Bridget Otoo, has declared that she would marry a man who can cook and clean the house every day
- She would not accept anything short of that requirement as she has hinted to suitors ahead of time
- Many have reacted to Bridget's comment and drawn their own conclusions
Former TV3 presenter, Bridget Otoo, has said she is looking for a man who can cook and clean every day of the week to marry.
She made this revelation on Twitter and stressed that to be qualified, the said man should be in the position to cook and clean the house “24/7”.
Bridget said the man must be a Ghanaian and must also prove to be a marriageable material.
Reaction
Her tweet has generated massive reactions with some people criticising her for talking in that manner.
See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:
