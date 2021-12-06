Media personality, Bridget Otoo, has declared that she would marry a man who can cook and clean the house every day

She would not accept anything short of that requirement as she has hinted to suitors ahead of time

Many have reacted to Bridget's comment and drawn their own conclusions

Former TV3 presenter, Bridget Otoo, has said she is looking for a man who can cook and clean every day of the week to marry.

She made this revelation on Twitter and stressed that to be qualified, the said man should be in the position to cook and clean the house “24/7”.

Bridget said the man must be a Ghanaian and must also prove to be a marriageable material.

A collage of Bridget Otoo. Photo credit: @bridget_otoo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Reaction

Her tweet has generated massive reactions with some people criticising her for talking in that manner.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Bridget’s tweet has generated massive reactions with the majority of people criticising him.

See some of the comment sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Sarkodie criticises Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, in other news, Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has joined many to criticise President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government in general.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the rapper criticised the government and said people are going through a lot in the country.

Source: Yen