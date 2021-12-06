Sarkodie has criticised Akufo-Addo led government over the country's economic hardship

He has asked the government to be productive and create the right environment for people to hustle

Many have reacted to his tweet with complaints that he is partly to be blamed for the hardship because he campaigned for Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has reacted to the unending complaints of hardship in Ghana with a tweet.

In the tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, the rapper criticised the government and said people are going through a lot in the country.

He said all that is needed is that the government would create the right environment for people to do their work (hustle).

Sarkodie added that it was high time the government also became productive.

His tweet has garnered massive reactions online with some people slamming him.

They blamed the rapper for being part of the hardship because he came out publicly to campaign for him in the 2020 elections.

Transport operators go on strike

Meanwhile, Sarkodie's tweet is coming on the back of a protest by drivers nationwide over the high fuel prices.

On Monday, December 6, 2021, the drivers proceeded on a strike to ensure that commuters are stranded at various bus stations and would not get vehicles to go to work.

Thousands of commuters were left to their fates following the nationwide sit-down strike.

This left many lorry stations deserted as vehicle owners sat and watched on as passengers struggled.

The drivers are asking for the reduction of fuel prices as well as the removal of certain taxes from the fuel levy.

As of the time this report was filed, news had just come in from the presidency that the drivers have been advised to go back to work and the union leaders have been invited for discussion.

