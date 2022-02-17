Social media just got exciting with a video of two of Ghana's media personalities, Mzgee and Amanda were seen uncomfortable sitting next to each other

The two were spotted in the video avoiding each other after Mzgee was given a seat next to Amanda Jisseh at a public event

Amanda and Mzgee's tension follows the criticism the Mzgee received from Amanda after allegedly leaking Psalm Adjetefio's audio to the press

Popular Ghanaian media personalities, Amanda Jissih and Mzgee have got tongues wagging following a video going viral which showed great tension between the two at a public event popped up.

The two seem to be at loggerheads with each other after Mzgee was painfully criticized and bashed by Amanda Jissih following the begging audio of actor Psalm Adjeteyfio which was alleged to have been leaked by MzGee.

Amanda Jissih and Mzgee have made their first public appearance together at the launch of the Legendary Night concert in Accra which happened today, February 17, 2022.

MzGee ,Amanda Jissih.source: Instagram/@Mzgee @Amandajissih

Source: Instagram

In the video going Viral, Mzgee was seen directed to an empty seat after walking into the event grounds which 'unfortunately' had Amanda Jissih already seated next to her on the same table.

Social media Reactions

The video has generated lots of conversations online between fans of the two and social media users in general.

@ewurama_asabea reacted:

"The tension on that table no be small thing herh aboozigi"

@vivian.ayitey commented:

"I don’t know why I’m laughing but sister Mzgee this ain’t maturity please let everything go"

@cashbrown_8 also stated:

"Tension afa Mzgee papa""

@alice__prime

"Why give yourself tension like this"

@3dwoadaba_kojo

"Mzgee and Amanda who go say Hi first"

Source: YEN.com.gh