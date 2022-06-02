After the jury deliberated and reached a decision in Johnny Depp's defamation suit against Amber Heard, he was awarded GH₵78 , 269 , 120 million in compensatory damages

, , The actor who lost his role in the movie Pirates of the Caribbean, was additionally awarded GH₵39 , 134 , 560 million in punitive damages

, , An elated Depp said he was humbled and that the jury had given him back his life after the ruling of the suit

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp has won the defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard after a jury delivered its verdict.

Johnny Depp lauded the jury for the verdict in the defamation suit won against ex-wife Amber Heard. Photo: NDTV, Steve Helber.

Source: UGC

The truth

The actor took to his Facebook to post a letter expressing his joy at the win, saying the truth had finally come to the fore.

While signing off the letter, the actor wrote in Latin "veritas numquam perit" which translates to "the truth never perishes."

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He wrote in part:

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful contents, although no charges were ever brought against me."

Post below:

He pointed out:

"And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

The celebrated actor in the two-page letter on his social media page wrote:

"From the beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children..."

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, popular Kenyan website, TUKO.co.ke reported Johnny Depp denying allegations of domestic abuse his ex-wife Amber had made against him.

When he took the stand, the actor told a court that he wants to clear his name for the sake of his children.

In his defence, Depp testified that the allegations of domestic violence and sexual abuse are "heinous and disturbing".

He also denied that he has "struck" any woman in his life.

GH₵174,109,951.89 million loss

In a separate post, Jack Whigham, Depp's talent manager from Creative Artists Agency, testified on how the Washington Post opinion piece published in December 2018 by Heard damaged his reputation in Hollywood occasioning him losses of up to GH₵174,109,951.89 million.

According to a publication by People Magazine, the talent agent said that the op-ed about domestic violence was catastrophic for the movie star's career.

Whigham said that he had "closed a deal" for Depp to star in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 for GH₵174,109,951.89 million but that never came to fruition.

He noted that in early 2019 it "became clear producers at Disney were going in a different direction" that did not include Depp.

"After the op-ed, it was impossible to get him a studio film, which is what we normally would have been focussed on in that time period," said Whigham.

Source: YEN.com.gh